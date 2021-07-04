This is how the Government puts an end to the policy of dispersion

Protest in Bilbao demanding the rapprochement of ETA prisoners in 2016. (Photo: Vincent West via .)

ETA has disappeared. There are no authentic small groups or fanatical embers that threaten national security. He is out of the world, as the former Interior Minister Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba repeated. That is why, after more than 30 years of a policy of dispersion, the PSOE Government and United We Can has accelerated the approach of prisoners to prisons in the Basque Country, which is what the human rights courts and the Constitution itself recommend.

This week, the last four prisoners of the gang who were serving their sentences in the south have been announced the abandonment of Andalusian prisons. Prisons such as those of El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), Huelva, Seville or Albolote (Granada) have run out of ETA, when they became an important nucleus of the prison communities in these places.

These days, inmates who were in Zaragoza (one) and Burgos (two) have also been transferred. Seven movements, in all. Now, the furthest they are from their homes in the Basque Country or Navarra is the Community of Madrid. Interior has brought together all ETA prisoners in the last three years. It is “logical and normal,” says the Executive.

President Pedro Sánchez is reversing the strategy adopted by another socialist, Felipe González, between 1987 and 1989. Those were the lead years, when the terrorist gang struck harder, with massive, indiscriminate and very frequent attacks to force negotiations with government. In a control session in Congress, in the summer of 2018, Sánchez announced that he would begin to reverse the situation, in phases, to the point where we are today: all the inmates belonging to the terrorist gang are serving their sentences. and…

