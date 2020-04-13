Google and Apple have reached an agreement to jointly develop an application to combat coronavirus: it is a new application that will use Bluetooth to know if you have been in contact with a person with coronavirus; It will be available on both Android and iOS, and the concept is based on the fact that registering possible contacts of people with coronavirus with others who are healthy is very important to be able to isolate the latter – according to Google, people are already self-confining at home, because the displacements have fallen drastically.

The concrete idea is that everyone has this application installed. When you go to the supermarket or anywhere else, your phone will record who you have been in contact with thanks to Bluetooth. When the Bluetooth of two people is in contact, anonymous identifiers will be exchanged, stored in the other person’s phone. In this way, if in the next days or weeks one of those people tests positive for coronavirus and registers it in the application, A notice will be sent to all the phones with which you have been in contact, warning that they have been exposed to the virus..

In this way, healthy people who have been around a person with coronaviurs could be quarantined if necessary, or at least keep the maximum precautions. And best of all, thanks to the agreement between Apple and Google, it won’t matter if you have Android and someone else an iPhone, because the application will work equally.

The application It won’t reach our phones until next month. And in reality, neither Apple nor Google is developing an application itself, but an API – an application programming interface – for someone to develop that application. Probably this last application is developed by universities, governments or even by companies or small developers. This will be the first phase of the launch of this interesting project.

But it doesn’t matter if you have an app and someone else has a different app as long as the two apps are developed under that API from Google and Apple. But of course, the effectiveness of this project is based on everyone downloading the application, activate the Bluetooth every time they go out, and report to the application if they test positive for coronavirus. In addition, we must bear in mind that the application will not be able to do anything with asymptomatic patients who do not know that they are positive.

To help public health officials slow the spread of # COVID19, Google & @Manzana are working on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on these efforts.https: //t.co/T0j88YBcFu – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

In the case of having been in contact with someone with COVID-19, we will receive a message very similar to this in the form of a notification, probably: «You have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19», In addition to offering additional information where the symptoms of the disease are likely to be exposed so that we can identify them and potentially information to know what to do if we think we are infected, something very similar to what Google does when we search for the word“ coronavirus ”or similar in the search engine.

The second phase of the project will consist of implementing this same measure in the Android and iOS cores.. Thus, we will be alert that we have been in contact with someone positive even when we do not have the application. In that case, a notice will be sent to us and we will be asked to install some of the applications in order to notify the rest of the people with whom we have been in contact in case we eventually test positive in the future.

However, all that is known of the second phase is for the moment scarce, and there are probably more questions than answers. However, it is undoubtedly a project with great potential.

If by any chance we test positive and notify the application, our anonymous password will be uploaded to the servers. Once there, the rest of the phones will check if any of the anonymous keys stored on your phone match some of those found on the server; but for this we must have been in contact with that person only in the last 14 days. If so, it would warn the phone holder in some way; What we do not know is what type of notice will be sent, if it will be a simple notification or what it will be like.

What if someone decides to report that they are infected if they really are not? Or, but still, what would happen if a group of people deliberately decide to do this? At the same time, we also do not know if the application will offer us any information about how long we have been exposed to that person, because it is not the same that we have been close to him for a few seconds that we have coincided for more than five minutes in the supermarket – or anywhere else.

