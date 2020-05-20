If you are a Notion user you are in luck, because the service has announced its new plan for personal users, one that has become unlimited and completely free. This means that you will no longer depend only on those 1,000 content blocks and you can also invite collaborators to your workspaces.

Notion has become in a few years one of the most complete productivity applications to manage all our ideas. At Genbeta we talked about her at the beginning, just two years ago, but her relative youth does not detract from her: she is still a great all-in-one workspace to manage it all.

What’s new for free users

The old free plan had a limit of 1,000 content blocks, if you used Notion for free from the beginning and became fond of it, it is possible that you were approaching that limit or had already reached it depending on the use. Or maybe you stopped using it for fear of reaching that limit and having to start deleting things.

Now you can add everything you want without limits and you also have two extra functions in the same new free plan:

Now you can simply send a link to a person if you want to include them as a collaborator in your work areas

And now you can invite up to five collaborators to work privately on your boards

This is how we use part of the Genbeta team

Part of the Genbeta team likes Notion and we use it in various ways. My colleague Santi Aráujo tells us that use the app to save all kinds of things:

… recipes that I have made or that I want to make, article ideas for Genbeta, places that I want to visit or a list of “useful telephones”. At first it is a little intimidating, because it is like a blank canvas, but that means you can adapt it to your needs. In addition, it has helped me organize the chaos that a creative process carries with it (at least in my case). I have a space where I save song ideas or completed songs, and I can add audio or video tracks or create a table in which they are organized by tuning, on which fret the nut is or what effects I have used.

Something similar happens to Antonio Sabán with the topic of ideas, but also uses it collaboratively:

Since I discovered Notion, I loved it because it allows organizing all the ideas that come to my mind at some point in text and with attachments, something essential when you write several articles every day. In addition, it is where I keep the shopping list synchronized with my girlfriend, and where we both write down lists of movies and series to see, with well-organized descriptions and links from where we have read the recommendation, genre, etc.

To save your ideas, organize and develop them

Personally, I have been using Notion since I met it and wrote about it that first time, although not as constantly as other of my day-to-day applications. I mainly use it for organize ideas very visually. There I keep links of interest, take some notes, write titles of possible future articles, organize some big tasks and even keep drafts.

Notion can be a very powerful tool, remember that it not only serves to take notes or make a list of pending tasks, but it has calendars, databases, files in the cloud, integrations with multiple third-party services, synchronization between devices and cross-platform applications.

It is not a replacement for simple things like Google Keep or Microsoft To DoGoing from something like that to Notion is like changing the post-it for a whole file system with lots of folders and labels that always stays organized. You have to take that into account if this is your case and you want to prove it.

You can download Notion free for Windows, Mac, iOS, or use it from the web in any browser and operating system.