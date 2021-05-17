This is how the future VAR body of the Spanish arbitration will be

05/17/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

In the past week Javier Tebas slipped the possibility of a specialized body of VAR referees. A proposal that arose as a result of the controversy over the decision taken in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla. A specialization in which the CTA has already been working from the beginning in coordination with the League itself in accordance with professional arbitration agreement signed in September 2018 with a validity of five seasons.

Currently the VAR body is made up of the twenty referees in addition to the two exclusively VAR referees: González González and Iglesias Villanueva. Initially, the agreement assumed that these VAR members could only stay for two years. Something that has changed once all the referees, assistants and VAR signed a professional contract last September. In fact, this is how it is currently included in the General Regulations of the RFEF:

“The” Video Assistants “category will consist of those professional licensed referees selected by the CTA at the start of the season, among those who already belonged to this category the previous season and among the First and Second Division referees last season. Referees belonging to this category may only act as members of the video referee team (VAR / AVAR), but not as referees on the field of play.

At the end of each season in this category, the CTA will assess again, following technical, performance and need criteria of the competition, the suitability or not of extending its activity for an additional season. “ It will be at the end of this season when the situation of all VAR referees, both First and Second division, is reviewed. In the case of the highest category, Iglesias VIllanueva fulfills his second season in these functions. González González completes his first campaign after his retirement.

Everything indicates that the two will continue, especially when they have played a leading role in the great games of the season. Both in League, Cup and Super Cup. And the question is in knowing how many more referees will join this specialized body and that they come as a result of the withdrawal or demotion. Regarding the first, there are two referees who reach 45 this season. Age limit until last season and that from now on is at the discretion of the arbitration body. They are Estrada Fernández and Del Cerro Grande. The latter is pre-selected for the World Cup in Qatar, which makes it difficult to think that he will not continue, especially when he is also selected for the European Championship and among the best-regarded referees in UEFA.

If the Catalan referee finally retires, there would already be three exclusive VAR referees. And then you have to see what happens with the two descendants. If they are over 41 years old, they will not be able to downgrade, having to retire and being able to join this group of VAR referees. Then there could already be two more places, and even, in the case of being within the age to descend, they could choose to join the VAR corps. In this natural way, this specialized body intends to form this specialized body, thus avoiding that all the referees have to be alternating the field and the VAR as it happens at present.

Current situation of the contractual relationship of the referees, assistants and VAR

This new contract, advanced in its day by SPORT, establishes the amounts to be received by the VAR or AVAR referees, assistants and referees. In this case it is a gross annual remuneration 114,121 euro divided into ten payments from where the Social Security contribution is deducted. Amount that also, like all those derived from the contracts, assumes the League according to the same agreement.

What’s more there is an amount per game that in the case of First-class referees is around 4,300 euros. The number drops to 1928 in Second. As far as the work of the VAR is concerned, each party implies for each collegiate an amount of around 2,100 euros. In the case of Second it is reduced to 964. As regards AVAR, an assistant of First also receives this amount of 964 and if it is of Second it is reduced by five hundred euros. The contract also implies the transfer of their individual and collective image rights to the RFEF, receiving in exchange the gross amount of 22,842 euros.

