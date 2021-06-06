this is how the front is being redesigned with the electric car

The grill, grille or outer grill allows heat to evacuate, but with electric cars this need for cooling has almost disappeared, causing the great grills that we had until now stop making so much sense.

In addition to their technical utility, these grills are also a hallmark, a characteristic element of each brand and that allows to differentiate some cars from others. A core element in the design of the cars that with the electrical transition is being completely transformed, from brands that choose to completely eliminate the grill to those that still resist making it disappear but are beginning to play with its shape.

The grill that refuses to disappear

BMW is one of the brands that continues to give more importance to the grill. Even in its electric models, the grill plays a relevant role in giving the car personality. From the BMW i3 with those small grills of “kidneys” to the large central grill that will continue to have el BMW iX, a grill with no functional utility when it comes to dissipating heat.

The company defends what we could call a “false grill” because it takes advantage of that space to incorporate sensors, cameras and radar technology for assistance.

The disappearance of the grill is not easy. Even manufacturers that have opted for the electric car from the beginningAs in the case of Tesla, they have also had their particular struggle to make this very traditional element disappear.

With the Tesla Model S we had a front grill when it was introduced initially. Reduced, but it was present. It did disappear with the Model X, with the Model 3 and with the redesign of the Model S. If you look at the front look of the Tesla, it is still easy to guess where the grill could be located. Instead the vehicle’s chassis is fully extended, giving a more minimalist look.

With the elimination of the grill, Tesla reinforced its hallmark as a disruptor. As a company that differentiated itself from other automobile brands. An “anti-grill” movement that somehow conveyed the idea that the electric car does not need this outer grill, when the truth is that although the electric motor does not generate as much heat as the combustion engine, Cooling is also important for electric motors and batteries.

A cleaner front and away from current aesthetics

The grill is also serving car manufacturers for differentiate their models based on the type of engine: the combustion engine with a grill, the hybrid with a small grill and the electric with a cleaner front, without a grill. This is the case of Hyundai with its Ioniq.

If you look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the grille becomes a fine line next to the headlights. The bumper has a V-shaped design and the space “gained” on the grill is used by the manufacturer to retrofit other elements of the front.

Another traditional brand that is presenting its first electric models is Ford. While the Ford F-150 Lightning does maintain a large front grill, in the case of the Mustang Mach-E we have a fully enclosed grill, no airflow function, painted in black and featuring Mustang’s galloping horse as a prominent symbol.

The need for cooling disappears when, in addition to being electric, the car has much less power. This is the case of the Citröen Ami, a light electric quad whose frontal aesthetics are completely disconcerting. Not only because of the elimination of the front grill, but it is a symmetrical vehicle. Same in front as behind, what makes it hard to tell at a glance which way you are going.

Manufacturers increasingly have more electric models in their catalog. Vehicles based on the new platforms are also being presented, focused from the moment of design on the electric car. Little by little we will leave behind some elements that we thought were essential and could remain as vestiges of another era. In this transition, the grills are one of the elements that will allow us to see the evolution and the changes that come with the electric car easier.

