Vetusta Morla, one of the most popular bands in Spanish alternative music, was somewhat absent (musically) during our time in confinement. Today, however, they have shown us that they had been working for weeks on a fight against the coronavirus to pay a heartfelt tribute to the health workers.

The song is called ‘The Lost Embraces’ and has been released by Little Mortal Leap, the group’s label. However, as they point out, “all the economic benefits that it generates, both publishing and recording, will be donated in perpetuity to the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), to contribute to the research on the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has caused the Covid-19 disease pandemic.

Melodically, the Madrid band continues in its line. ‘Los abrazos prohibidos’ has been composed by Guillermo Galván, one of the members of the group, and the first notes even remind us of ‘La Grieta’, one of the songs on the ‘La Deriva’ album. The video clip also respects Vetusta’s own artistic branch: in it we see various artists and toilets in black and white, in the foreground and in slow motion.

What completely changes the style the band is used to is the lyrics: we have listened to Pucho, the group’s voice, singing dozens of social lyrics, but they rarely analyzed society in such an explicit way (nobody would have understood issues like ‘El hombre del saco’ if not for his powerful video clip).

This time, however, the lyrics written by both Galván and other musicians (Benjamín Prado, Andrea Valbuena, Andrés Suárez, Elvira Sastre, Irene G., Joaquín Sabina, Jorge Drexler, Leiva, Loreto Sesma, Marwan, Raquel Lanseros and Rozalén ) pays tribute to public health without so many metaphors or ambiguities.

“For the green-winged angels of the operating rooms / For the white-winged angels of the hospital / For those who make the word take care of their flag and your home / And fight so that no one dies in solitude”, begins the song. “Every night we applaud on the balconies / Death flees with his dragons / We remain silent for another day,” says his refrain.

And who gives voice to this tribute? In the same way that in large themes born from confinement such as the version of ‘Resistiré’ or ‘Here comes the sun’, a large number of successful artists participate in ‘Los abrazos perdidos’: Alice Wonder, Andrés Suárez, Carlotta Cosials ( Hinds), Christina Rosenvinge, Dani Martín, Depedro, Eva Amaral (Amaral), Ismael Serrano, Iván Ferreiro, Joaquín Sabina, Kase.O, Leiva, Luz Casal, Maika Makovski, Marwan, Nacho Vegas, Nina de Juan (Morgan), Rozalén, Santi Balmes (Love Of Lesbian) and Xoel López.