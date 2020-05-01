If something has left us quarantined, it is not precisely the lack of music, on the contrary! If we look at it on the positive side, many bands, agencies, organizations and brands fight every day for music to reach new ears, giving us more musical discoveries to enjoy every day. This is the case of Doritos who with his new musical platform, Doritos Alive, brings us concerts with a cause in the coming weeks, and this Thursday, April 30, was the first of these sessions with Tom & Collins and two more to go!

Doritos Alive Sessions

When we told them that Doritos Alive would be Dor the Doritos music platform that would accompany us throughout 2020 ’, that did not change the quarantine: Doritos Alive It follows its promise, and now from a distance, it brings us live acts, completely free from social networks.

The first people in charge of opening this series of digital concerts were the partiers Tom Collins. Consented by many, we know that they are the hit to light the party as soon as we put them on the speakers, and this Thursday was all we needed to get into the mood-bridge-I don’t know-what-day-is-ah-already-is -may.

With an unpublished set and completely live, this duet caught the audience, which was noticeable since the announcement was made with the hashtag #ConDoritosAyudoDesdeCasa, days before. These concerts with cause will take place in 3 weeks, with 3 concerts by 3 different artists; to that Doritos and PUM! the first Alive Session arrived.

AVU Foundation

In addition to giving us a break from our daily routine, Doritos in alliance with the AVU Foundation, will help older people by donating thousands of food rations They aim to safeguard and protect this highly unprotected segment of our population. And as Doritos knows, and we all know, today, the boldest thing, is helping those who need it most And you can also support! and in the best and simplest way: just connect to the Doritos Alive Sessions broadcasts, since the more people connected we are, the better! If we reach 20 thousand people watching the sessions, Doritos will double the donation Let the applause be heard! And you can also do your bit, on your own, supporting with the AVU Connect program that provides telephone support for elderly people in isolation Another round of applause!

This May you have an appointment on Doritos Facebook, at 8:00 pm to put Doritos to your night and enjoy good music completely live.