Two seasons and 15 artists later, Música Entre Brothers by Cerveza Tecate comes to an end. This weekend, Natalia Lafourcade and reggaeton player Nicky Jam were in charge of closing what was initially intended to be a single season and, thanks to the deities, ended up being two.

United from the couch

It all started five weeks ago, when everything was still uncertain (more than today) and the panorama was cloudy. Tecate quickly made use of his creativity and, due to the rapid cancellation of massive events, such as festivals that we love to attend and of which they are also frequent customers, he created #MusicBetweenBrothers.

Pop, indie, reggaeton, a little bit of everything. From Reik, to Sabino, through Carlos Rivera, the Ghetto Kids, until ending with the beloved Natalia Lafourcade and ‘El Cangri’ Nicky Jam. # MúsicaEntreBrothers came to our lives, to our screens, when we needed it most, giving us a little ray of happiness week by week during this quarantine.

Thanks for so much Tecate!

In total, these were the artists we saw in both seasons thanks to Tecate:

Reik

Sabine

Siddhartha

Service

Carlos Rivera

Ghetto Kids

Caztro

Camila

Matisse

Joss Favela

Without flag

Little jesus

Manuel Turizo

Natalia Lafourcade

Nicky Jam

No one can say that these types of shares are not appreciated. In a moment as delicate as the one we are experiencing, it is very likely that we feel that we are living the same day over and over again: not leaving home, not going to concerts, not listening to live music.

For many of us, this is a passion that we share and miss a lot, and brands are taking off the breed to offer us a different experience, to remain part of our lives in many possible ways.

Watch on YouTube

