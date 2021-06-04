This is how the first 25 million vaccines against covid-19 that the US will donate to various countries will be distributed.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

The United States government announced how it will distribute the first 25 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that it plans to donate to various countries.

The US plans to donate at least 80 million doses in total in conjunction with the United Nations COVAX program.

As reported from the White House, of the first 25 million, 19 million will be distributed in conjunction with COVAX.

Of these 19 million doses, six million will be destined to countries in Central and South America, such as Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti, and other countries of the, including the Dominican Republic.

Seven million doses will go to Asian countries, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea and Taiwan.

USA WILL DONATE A TOTAL OF 80 MILLION DOSES

Some five million doses will go to African countries while the rest will be distributed among Mexico, Canada, the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia and Egypt, among others.

Global cases of COVID-19 in the world fell by 15% and deaths by 7% last week, with marked decreases in the incidence in the areas most affected by the pandemic except in South America, where the numbers of new infections and deaths they are still very high.

According to the weekly epidemiological report of the World Health Organization (WHO), three of the five countries that registered the most absolute cases last week are in that region: Brazil (420,000 new positives), Argentina (219,000) and Colombia (150,000 , 40% more than in the previous seven days).

In absolute terms, 3.5 million new cases and 78,000 deaths were reported from May 24 to 30, making it the fifth consecutive week of decline in infections and the fourth in deaths.

India continues to be the country that registers the most cases, with 1.3 million last week, although it seems to have reached the peak of the current wave, since they were 26% less than in the previous week, while the US is already exceeded in cases by Brazil and Argentina (153,000 in the period studied, a decrease of 18%).

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 cases in the world reached 171,771,486 on Friday while the death toll reached 3,693,509.