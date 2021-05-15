this is how the fight for the Santander League will be decided

Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid Y Barcelona. The three greats of Spanish football reach the last two days of the Santander League with options to lift the league title in this exciting final stretch of the championship. In unified schedule, the three teams play a large part of the season in the last two league games: these are the rivals of Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga.

Atlético de Madrid’s rivals

The triumph of Atlético de Madrid before the Real society (2-1) allowed those of Diego Pablo Simeone reach the top of the table in the last two league games. With 80 points In the locker room, the rojiblancos depend on themselves to lift the second league with Cholo Simeone on the bench.

Osasuna Y Valladolid They are the two rivals Atleti will face the next two days. Next Sunday, the team will host the Navarrese team at the Wanda Metropolitano and will close the League at the José Zorrilla Stadium against Valladolid in a game in which the locals can play their stay in the First Division. Atlético de Madrid, the one with the most expensive league title before the last two games of the season.

The rivals of Real Madrid

The Real Madrid did not fail in his visit to the Los Cármenes Stadium (1-4) and continues in the fight to win the League. Zinedine Zidane’s team was better, who ended up beating Granada thanks to the goals of Modric, Rodrygo, Odriozola Y Benzema. The white team is second in the standings, two points behind the leader with two rounds left before the conclusion of the competition.

Next Sunday, Real Madrid will play in San Mamés to face the Athletic Club de Bilbao from 18:30 hours. The Bilbao group and the Villarreal They are the last two rivals of the Madrid team in these last two days of the Santander League.

Barcelona’s rivals

The prick of the Barcelona before him I raised at the Ciutat de Valencia (3-3) it may be definitive for the Barça team, third in the table four points behind Atlético de Madrid. Although everything can happen in this League, Barça is the one that has the worst to lift the League in this final stretch of the season.

After the draws against him Atlético de Madrid and the I raised, The team of Ronald Koeman will receive at the Camp Nou against Celta Vigo next Sunday and the league championship will end by visiting Ipurúa to face the Eibar. These are the two rivals that remain for Barcelona, ​​third in the League, two points behind Real Madrid and four points behind the leader, Atlético de Simeone.