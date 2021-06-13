This is how the feature of dragging and dropping images and texts between applications works in iOS 15 | Technology

Thanks to this feature we can enhance our productivity work with iOS 15, and best of all, it is compatible with most iPhone.

A few days ago Apple released a preview of iOS15, its new operating system that the majority of iPhone users will be able to enjoy when it is available from this month of September, and one of its main novelties is the possibility that it allows us to drag and drop images and text between applications.

Although it is a novelty in iOS15, the truth is that the functionality of dragging and dropping images and text between applications has already been available on iPad since 2017, and Apple has taken its time to bring it to our iPhone as well.

Now we know how exactly this feature works on the iPhone, because although we have already seen it on the iPad, certain points can change when taking our favorite image or text between applications.

Using cross-app drag and drop on iPhone in iOS 15. Finally 🎉 # WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/1RbyPBGfcq – Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 7, 2021

As you have seen in the video, the action of dragging and dropping between applications in iOS 15 is extremely interesting if we use our phone for productivity, ideal if we want, for example, send emails with attached text or images.

It should be clarified that this drag and drop function between applications what it does is duplicate, and never move, so you don’t have to worry about dragging any photo or text from one application to another because it will always be kept in the original.

To drag and drop images or texts in iOS 15 you must press and hold the image, text or file and then slide it out of the corresponding application and take it to another. In this case, it can be done using two fingers or just one, but there are still many doubts about whether this feature will be used to the maximum for the iPhone user.

And it is that you can not compare the screen sizes of a tablet with those of a mobile, and it could be the case that on our iPhone it is not so easy to perform this drag and drop action.