Biological age vs. chronological age. Those with good eating habits and regular mobility cope better with the pandemic. Obesity, other comorbidities and sedentary lifestyle are factors that put at risk the possibility of overcoming this health emergency. Fatty heart is a condition closely related to self-defeating habits. Dr. Francisco López-Jiménez, cardiologist and internist at the Mayo Clinic, talks about the actions we must take to avoid heart, circulatory and metabolic problems.