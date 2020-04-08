The father of the famous Kardashian sisters and his brother Rob, was a legendary lawyer who was at the forefront of the “trial of the century”

Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian.

The father of Rob and her sisters Kourtney, Khloé Y Kim Kardashian was the iconic lawyer Robert Kardashian who died in 2003 from esophageal cancer. However, his fame goes beyond being a shark in the field, as he was at the forefront of the judgment of the century, he O. J. Simpson case.

Without a doubt the fame of the Kardashian-Jenner clan surprises thousands, the family managed to make a fortune after their reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians became a great pop culture phenomenon, however none of this would have been possible without the patriarch of the family. And is that the lawyer monopolized the reflectors of the press during the trial of O. J. Simpson.

Robert was already known as a great lawyer in the entertainment world, however his fame exploded in the Simpson case in 1995. Back then social media did not exist, the Internet was completely different from how we know it now and the news circulated much slower, however the case became “viral” and there was talk of it everywhere.

The former football player was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of his ex-wife and his allegedly, however after months of trials, the final verdict was not guilty. Due to the sensitivity of the matter and the evidence against Simpson, Robert Kardashian was put on everyone’s lips. Kardashian fame was taking off.

Robert and Kris Jenner They married when they were both just 17 years old and had four children that we already know. In 1991 they separated and soon after Kris would begin his romance with Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner).

Years after the trial, Robert Kardashian’s name returned to strength in 2016 after his figure appeared on the American Crime Story television series.

