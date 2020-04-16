TikTok has ceased to be a worldwide phenomenon to become the leading social network for millions of users worldwide, to the point that its trends and “challenges” begin to flood Instagram, which until not long ago was the network Social reference for this type of content.

From this unbridled expansion, a multitude of young people have emerged creating an account in it, but to protect them TikTok has a parental control system (valid if they are not 16 years old). In TikTok it is known as “Parental Synchronization”, but ultimately it is a series of controls that parents can activate to limit the activity of the little ones and protect their safety.

What can I do with Family Synchronization on TikTok

As we have said, Family Synchronization is the name of the parental controls that we can find in any social network that allows access to minors. This Family Synchronization has been active for some time and is in a constant process of evolution, but it already allows us limit some features to the smallest.

It will be enough to access the Settings> Digital detox> Family sync. There we will indicate who manages the account in question, identify ourselves as the legal guardians of the account of the minor in question (who will have to indicate that he is a minor in his own TikTok account with the same process and link his with ours using a QR code. ) and proceed to activate the different alerts, which for now are the following:

Screen usage management: Thanks to this functionality, you can set a maximum usage time for your child on TikTok. It is similar to the Digital Wellbeing mode that we find in Android, or to the iOS Use Time, but within the app itself. Although there is no limitation in this section, the time of use can be consulted in the app by parents and guardians.

Restricted mode: By activating this mode, you limit what types of content your child can see while browsing TikTok in friends and non-friends accounts. It also limits what content you can post to your own account.

Direct messages: The last to arrive. With this mode, you can prevent users under the age of 16 from receiving direct messages on TikTok, and also prevent them from sending them. You can also only limit the sending of images or videos, leaving the text channel open, or only allow messages to be sent with those users that we have previously approved.

So, you already know that you have these tools to prevent your children inside TikTok, always through the Family Synchronization mode and you have an account that allows you to exercise as a legal guardian when setting the limits of use .

More protection for children in Tik Tok: this is how the Family Synchronization parental controls work