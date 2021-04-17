this is how the Facebook alternative to Clubhouse works

Hotline: a fusion between Clubhouse and Instagram Live that would soon reach all parts of the world.

Clubhouse is a voice chat social network that has been giving a lot to talk about since it hit the market in 2020. When a platform is so popular, it is quite common that some companies want to replicate its success. For this same reason, Hotline was born and today we will explain how this Facebook alternative to Clubhouse works.

Although at this moment Clubhouse is an exclusive social network for mobile phones with iOS, it has been well received in all parts of the world. Thanks to its innovation and interesting functionalities, now Zuckerberg and company started to develop a similar platform but with its own functionalities make the difference.

What is Hotline and how does it work?

Hotline is a web-based application that could be described as a combination of Instagram Live and Clubhouse as it allows creators to speak to an audience who can then ask questions via text or audio. This entire platform has been developed by Facebook’s internal R&D group, NPE TEAM, and is just in its first public beta.

The development of this app is directed by Eric Hazzard, a man who joined the Facebook team for creating a question and answer app that amassed more than 2.5 million daily active users in nine weeks. With Hotline, you will now redevelop a question and answer platform, but very different from what you previously did.

Nick Huber, the popular real estate investor, was the first to publicly test Hotline with a live broadcast. Huber represents the type of creator Facebook wants to work with for Hotline. Why? Because Mark Zuckerberg’s powerful company sees Nick as someone who helps people expand their career skills or their finances. In Huber’s case, he talks about investing in industrial real estate as a second source of income.

Differences with Clubhouse

Hotline and Clubhouse have several well-marked differences, one of them is that the Facebook app requires you log in with Twitter and then verify your identity via SMS.

As for the listeners section, this It is divided between those users who are watching the event (represented by the icons of their profiles) and those who ask questions. At the top are the lists of questions that users have asked, so that others can vote for or against. On the other hand, the creator has the opportunity to refer to this section to see what questions they answered and to bring any listeners to the stage area for the purpose of conversation.

Currently, users can write their responses and then join the host (on stage), when it is their turn. Guests are represented by their profile icon and they can only communicate by audio when they are on stage. However, there is an option for listeners to activate video but it is not functional at this time. As questions are asked, you’ll be able to respond with emojis that include claps, fire, heart, laugh, surprise, and thumbs up.

Another big difference is that broadcasts are not ephemeral and can be recorded. When an event is over, the host receives two recordings of the session (one as mp3 and one as mp4). As you must be imagining, these files can later be shared on other social networks such as YouTube, Facebook and even edited to share on TikTok.

Of course, you must be clear that Hotline is in a testing phase at the moment and that you can join a session for free with no audience size limit. If you are in the United States, you can sign up for the waiting list from the official website. However, everything points to the fact that Hotline will soon expand globally.

If you would like to try a similar experience at this time, we invite you to see these alternatives to Clubhouse for Android. Didn’t you like any of them? Then find out when Clubhouse is coming to Android and be patient until then.

