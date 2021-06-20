This is how the face of Kristal Silva from Survivor was left after a strong impact | INSTAGRAM

This Friday the unexpected happened in ‘Survivor Mexico’, the participants had various setbacks and injuries in the competition, now it was Kristal Silva’s turn, who alarmed her fans, friends and also her family members by going through an appalling situation on the reality show

During the program, Gary was trying to reach his opponent’s wooden tower, while Sergeant He was trying to prevent it from happening, but what happened is that Gary went through a prohibited area and the moment Sergeant tried to knock him down, he ended up pushing the former beauty queen with all his weight.

This is how Kristal received the impact with a “piece of furniture” in such an intense way on her face, that it made her ungrace her lower lip, something that got out of control because although she wanted to calm down, she suddenly felt a movement in one of her teeth, she started cry non-stop and asked the paramedic on duty to allow him to see his face and was screaming with great desperation “what did he do to me !?” .

After this happened, Kristal had to get into an ambulance and head towards the hospital, where she was attended and where she also spent the night, the time when the tribes held a food auction for the first time.

This is how Warrior communicated that Kristal was in good condition and that they would consent to giving her prizes such as a cheesecake so that she would not be left empty-handed from the auction.

They also presented the short preview of the program just when the event happened, something that will be officially published on Sunday when the 11th expelled from reality will be defined, Kristal can be seen with some cures on her face but walking on her own.

In fact, she returned to the competition after staying in the hospital one night, it is also worth mentioning that Kristal plans to arrive at the altar on August 14 so now that the reality show has lasted a few more weeks, so it is not known if the driver From ‘Venga la Alegría’ you can carry out your wedding as planned, it seems that you will reach the final, being one of the favorites.

Survivor México is a Mexican survival reality show produced by Acun Medya Global for TV Azteca and hosted by Arturo Islas Allende in the first season, and in the second by Carlos Guerrero “Warrior”.

It is based on the American format Survivor on the CBS television network. The program consists of a group of participants divided into 2 teams of contestants, who are abandoned in a place (usually an island or desert), where the main mission is to survive and compete for benefits and immunity in order to continue in competition, in order to to win a cash prize of 2 million pesos.