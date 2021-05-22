This is how the Eurovision bets are: Italy in the lead and Spain in the last positions

Within hours of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotherdam, users have started to place their bets. In order to Spain, the results have not been encouraging at all and, for example, the sportsbook Sportium places the country last in terms of probability of victory. Specifically, in 26th place. It is the last place, behind Germany and Albania, and with less than a 1% chance of winning.

A grand finale to the festival that, as is customary in recent years, has come marked by the performance of the countries in the betting houses, turned into the thermometer with which to measure the acceptance of eurofans and their forecasts in order to know who will be the winner. On this occasion, the ‘I’m going to stay’ that Blas Cantó is going to interpret is in the last positions of the ranking.

Users have mostly opted for Italy, predicting that the long-awaited crystal microphone will be taken, followed closely by France. The Italian country, represented by Maneskin with ‘Zitti e buoni’, has reached the grand final in the first place of the bookmakers, followed by the French Bárbara Pravi with ‘Voilà’.

On the other hand, Destiny Chukunyere, of Nigerian origin, will represent malt with a song, entitled ‘Je me casse’, with which has not stopped gaining ground and has become the third bet with a fee of 7.00 euros per euro wagered.

In the way of the assumptions, things improve in the televoting and in the victory of the jury. Although with less than 1% chance of winning this category, Spain has obtained the ranked 21 above Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Albania and Belgium in televoting and 24th in the jury win.

However, when it comes to betting specifically on the winning country, Spain has placed itself in the last positions in the ranking with an uninspiring odds of 501 euros bet. With this result, Blas Canto could worsen Miki’s final ranking in 2019 after finishing in 22nd place.