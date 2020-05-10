Who would have thought that a world without soccer games would be possible? However, the coronavirus forced professional football leagues around the world to suspend activities entirely.

With empty stadiums and full houses, this league has found a means through which to carry out its matches: FIFA 20. In response to the suspension of matches, the Liga MX became the eLiga MX. Thus the fans do not forget their clubs and songs; the passion for the shirt does not die out.

This is a competition organized by Liga MX, with the support of its commercial partners, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the regulations of the same league, it emerged as an entertainment alternative and with a “message of awareness regarding the importance of staying safe to avoid the spread of the virus.”

While it’s an unusual way to enjoy soccer, Twitter data indicates that fans have been closely following their teams and the tournament. Proof of the above is that the conversation generated by the tournament has represented 36% of the conversation of live sports, during the last game (matchday 7). Also, according to Nielsen and Ibope, only the first 15 games had 2.3 million impressions on that social network.

The competitive soccer circuit, carried out through EA Sports’ FIFA 20 video game, started on April 10. The dynamic is simple: the 18 Liga MX clubs selected 3 of their players to represent them in each of the matches to be played. The encounters are carried out in classic mode, (1 vs 1) with a duration of 12 minutes per encounter, of 6 minutes each time.

The tournament rules say that the matches will be played on the PS4 console on PlayStation and on the FIFA 20 video game. In addition, there will be two phases: the qualification phase (the teams will play a single match, 17 days in total). And the final phase made up of the quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches. Almost like a regular tournament; but this time, instead of singing in the stadiums, it is sung from the chair.

Until day 7, León has remained as super leader. Followed by Toluca, Club Atlético San Luis, Santos and Atlas. While the leading scorer is Nicolás Sosa de León. They are followed by Eric Cantú from Monterrey, Carlos Gutiérrez from Atlético de San Luis, Luciano Acosta from Atlas and Kevin Álvarez from Pachuca.

