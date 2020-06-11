In addition to electric cars, other battery-powered vehicles are appearing in cities that are used by an increasing proportion of users worldwide. This is the case of electric scooters, very popular in the large densely populated cities of China, Taiwan and Vietnam, and which now they are making a hole among the preferences of western citizens. They are a great option that helps decongest cities are easy to park and they also contribute their grain of sand against the pollution from air.

The market analysis recently carried out by Grand View Research suggests that that of electric scooters will reach a value of $ 42 billion in 2030, which represents an annual growth rate of 8.5%. Although Asia will maintain most of this market, western economies will also gradually notice this increase. These vehicles will play a very important role in the future electric mobility policies of many countries. This fact is demonstrated by its inclusion among the beneficiaries of the aid plans for the purchase of electric vehicles that are being implemented.

Recharging, autonomy and durability: this is how the electric scooters of the future should be

Most electric scooters have a motor whose output power is between 8 kW and 12 kW (10-16 hp) and which is powered by a lithium ion battery. The recharge efficiency This battery is the first of the important factors of future electric scooters. Manufacturers recognize this aspect as one of the areas in which it is possible to make a considerable product differentiation, offering, for example, faster loading that recovers the autonomy of the battery in a very short time.

Smart Electric Scooter.

It must be taken into account that its energy capacity is not high and that a great recharging power is not required, as is the case with electric cars. This is precisely an advantage over them, since do not necessarily require dedicated charging equipment. Many models have batteries and portable chargers that can be taken to the home or office to be recharged through a conventional electrical outlet. In this case, the scooter must have a small 12 V auxiliary battery that maintains the power of the electronic components for control of the system when the traction battery is removed.

On average, an electric scooter travels between 45 and 55 kilometers between refills. This is another pending subject that in many cases is already being rectified with models that transport additional batteries, to double or triple basic autonomy. This feature should reduce users’ famous rank anxiety.

This charging hardware must be lightweight and have a small form factor, so that it is integrated as elegantly as possible into the design, does not excessively lift the weight of the scooter and at the same time offer the maximum possible autonomy. The batteries with higher energy density, which have greater capacity in the same space, should help to make a qualitative and quantitative leap in this regard.

Although autonomy is the basic criterion for choosing your powertrain, that doesn’t mean you can’t do it. performance concessions. Your engine must be able to deliver acceleration torque that allows you to ride smoothly in city traffic and reach top speeds of at least 80 or 90 km / h in the smallest and up to 120 km / h for those of greater size and power. In addition, they must be able to transport two people without suffering a drop in their performance and have the capacity to transport reasonably heavy loads. In summary, they must combine the characteristics of a compact vehicle with high operating parameters and an expected efficiency level of between 92 and 95%, which will allow them to withstand long and profitable service life.

Silence S01 removable battery.

The sturdy construction it is also a priority. These vehicles must be capable of operating day after day for several years in the face of rough handling and the most adverse weather conditions. They must be able to withstand temperatures ranging from -40 ºC to 85 ºC, resist shocks and vibrations and be at least certified with the IP67 classification that protects them against water and dust.

In this sense power electronics it must be adjusted to avoid overvoltages in its components and keep them within the admissible limits (35-60 V). The thermal management It must be done using conduction or convection heat transmission systems, which require the installation of a heat sink, since fans are not practical in this type of vehicle. It is also necessary to take into account the existence of electromagnetic interference to avoid disturbances that are produced in electronic circuits by external radiation. Electronic components also include a high efficiency converter (DC-DC) transforming 48V battery power to 12V required by scooter services such as lighting, sensors, electronic control unit, ECU, horn etc.

Last, but perhaps one of the most important aspects, is the price, which will be key to the commercial success of these vehicles. In this market they not only have other electric scooters as rivals, but also should prevent the buyer from considering the purchase of one of gasoline.