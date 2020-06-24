Come the Joy: this is how the earthquake was lived in the forum | INSTAGRAM

Sergio Sepúlveda and Laura G went out, like everyone else, to the meeting area in case of earthquakes and there they asked the audience to remain calm.

It was this morning when the hosts of the program “Venga la Alegría” were in the middle of filming the live broadcast of this Tuesday’s broadcast, when a strong 7.5 earthquake was surprisingly perceived.

Clearly, as a safety measure, the drivers came out like the other people on the set, arrived at the meeting area in case of accidents and there asked the audience, in the most attentive manner, to please remain calm.

Remember to stay calm and follow all civil protection protocols to avoid risks! #VLA ”was the comment issued by the program staff, this publication reached 25 thousand likes.

Once back in the forum, the presenters informed the audience of the details of the earthquake that occurred a few minutes ago: “We are bonding with you and that we are all well. I tell you, because this is being updated and ultimately, in the United States, it issued a tsunami alert for Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. That was in the first minutes, this is ultimately preliminary information to take precautions. «

Likewise, the Venga la Alegría team has remained on the sidelines at all times, since since the seismic alert was activated and until after the earthquake happened, they have made a series of publications for their followers to keep up to date and calm.

After the matter calmed down, they returned to share the content that they usually upload while they are in their recordings, photographs of the drivers and those who participate in the different sections of the program, behind-the-scenes images, videos of their dynamics, among other things.

It should be noted that the staff of this program is highly trained for any risk situation that may arise, such as the earthquake of a few hours ago, of which, everything seems to indicate that it did not pass to older and was only a huge scare.