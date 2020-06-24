Today, around 10:29 AM, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 occurred with an epicenter in Crucecita, Oaxaca. The earthquake reported one death in that state and landslides of hills. In addition, Civil Protection issued an alert on variations in sea level after the incident.

The earthquake was also felt in Mexico City, Guerrero, Veracruz, Puebla, Chiapas and Morelos, without there being a report of damage so far in these entities, but the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum warned of minor damage to 32 buildings in CDMX.

Here we present a gallery of videos that some people managed to take with their phones –and that are already circulating on social networks– as a record of the claim on CDMX.

That is how I touch myself in the forests of Las Lomas, in my building, that is the sidewalk. #sismocdmx #sismo pic.twitter.com/dAB0DoBP0I – Ale Castillo (@yaredi) June 23, 2020

This is how residents registered the movement of a building in La Condesa, CDMX, during the # earthquake. pic.twitter.com/IGGf5Ae61E – SUUMA Volunteers 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) June 23, 2020

This is how the Ciudad Deportiva pool was made:

Pool of the Sports City, CDMX. # Earthquake #Temblor pic.twitter.com/rFWSqmaNM8 – Tavira (@Ponchole) June 23, 2020

Other in La Condesa:

🎥 Neighbors from the Condesa neighborhood in the CDMX recorded the # earthquake from their terrace. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/SGazYhsWXv – SUUMA Volunteers 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) June 23, 2020

This is how it was lived in the La Raza hospital:

This #video of the moment of the #sismo outside a @Tu_IMSS hospital circulates on Social Networks, presumably in La Raza CdMx. pic.twitter.com/CgSqM1t6l2 – JORGE BECERRIL JB / 8 (@ MrElDiablo8) June 23, 2020