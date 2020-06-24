Today, around 10:29 AM, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 occurred with an epicenter in Crucecita, Oaxaca. The earthquake reported one death in that state and landslides of hills. In addition, Civil Protection issued an alert on variations in sea level after the incident.

The earthquake was also felt in Mexico City, Guerrero, Veracruz, Puebla, Chiapas and Morelos, without there being a report of damage so far in these entities, but the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum warned of minor damage to 32 buildings in CDMX.

Here we present a gallery of videos that some people managed to take with their phones –and that are already circulating on social networks– as a record of the claim on CDMX.

This is how the Ciudad Deportiva pool was made:

Other in La Condesa:

This is how it was lived in the La Raza hospital: