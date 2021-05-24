This is how the ‘dreamers’ touched Joe Biden’s heart (podcast)



President Biden shared a photo of his encounter with the ‘dreamers’. Leydy Rangel (right).

Photo: The White House / Courtesy

For the president Joe biden the ‘dreamers’ are not unknown immigrants, because they were part of the government that created the program for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

However, the Democrat is convinced that the path to citizenship must be granted to these young people who grew up in the United States. In his recent speech to Congress, President Biden urged representatives and senators to pass laws that permanently protect these immigrants and farm workers.

Leydy Rangel was part of the select group of ‘dreamers’ who exposed to President Biden the importance of this immigration reform. She is the daughter of immigrants who work in the American field.

Rangel explains to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, part of its history. She grew up working in the fields in California and also tells us about her experience at the White House.

>> When and how did Leydy come to the United States?

>> What was it like for her to work in the fields from an early age and study being undocumented?

>> What happened in your family that pushed you to intensify the fight for farmworker rights?

Hear the podcast on Spotify or click on the following link.