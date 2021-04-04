This is how the doctor sees Rafa Nadal after the back injury

Rafael Nadal plans to reappear in the ATP Tour in Monte Carlo, from April 11 to 18. The manacorí, 34 years old and world No. 3 after yielding the 2 to the Russian Daniil Medvedev, has not competed since losing in the Australian Open quarterfinals to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, in February.

He suffered a comeback after dominating two sets to zero, suffering physically because his month in Australian soil was complicated by a back injury that did not allow him to compete in the ATP Cup for countries and did not allow him to train properly.

After a couple of weeks of quarantine in Adelaide working with the Italian Jannik Sinner, right in the final part came back discomfort, which was solved in the middle of the Australian Open through an infiltration in the lumbar part.

Nadal decided to unsubscribe from the indoor Rotterdam, in Holland, and he did not travel to the United States to play the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami, like other figures such as the Serbian Novak Djokovic, champion in Melbourne, the Swiss Roger Federer, who reappeared in Doha, and the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

How is Rafa Nadal on his return to clay? According to your doctor, Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, in the usual conditions at the beginning of the most important journey of each season.

“He is training well, he is training hard. Your goal is clay. First is Monte Carlo and his final goal is Roland Garros. It is clear ”, indicated the doctor to RTVE.

After Monte Carlo, behind closed doors, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, with very limited capacity, at RCT Barcelona from April 17 to 25. Rafa Nadal’s schedule continues in Madrid (May 2-9) and Rome (May 9-16), although some of these events could fall off the calendar depending on what happens.

The great objective, Ruiz-Cotorro emphasizes, is Roland Garros, scheduled from May 23 to June 6, although the French Government assures that a new change of dates is not ruled out, as it already happened in 2019, when Rafa Nadal won his thirteenth Musketeers Cup in an autumn issue, in October. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) will do everything possible, within the pandemic that is once again punishing the French country, to preserve the operations plan.

In 2019 there was no European land tour due to the coronavirus. Before Roland Garros there were clay tournaments, such as Rome.

For now, Nadal continues to intensify his work at his academy in Manacor, together with his coach Carlos Moyà and counting on posh rivals in the preparation duels, such as the Norwegian Casper Ruud, now in Marbella to compete in the ATP 250 Open de Andalucía.