This is how the Democrats blocked the approval of the electoral law in Texas

15 minutes. The Democrats of Texas (USA) blocked in the last hours the approval of a legislative proposal that seeks to considerably limit the vote by leaving the chamber of the state lower house, after hours of debate.

The legislation basically prohibits voting modalities used by people with lower incomes. She was doomed to receive the go-ahead from the Republican-majority lower state house. Later it would go to the governor’s table, the conservative Greg Abbott, to be signed.

However, after hours of tense debate, progressives were gradually leaving the chamber until around 10:30 pm local time on Sunday (03:30 GMT on Monday) the few that remained left the chamber.

This meant that there was not enough quorum for the vote to take place.. Thus, Republicans could not vote on the text before the deadline for its approval expired last midnight.

The legislative proposal limits the hours to be able to vote. Among other limitations, it prohibits going to vote and casting the vote from the car, a modality mainly used by non-white voters in some Texas counties during the pandemic.

These measures would especially affect areas such as Harris County, where the city of Houston is located. There, in the last elections the early voting centers were open 24 hours a day and the possibility of doing so by car was expanded.

The draft of the so-called Law 7 is one of the proposals by Republicans in several states to restrict the vote, especially in urban counties that tend to opt for Democrats in elections.

Abbott will insist

Abbott announced in a statement posted on Twitter that it will add this proposal to a special session to address the redesign of electoral districts.

Following his action, and the announcement by the governor of Texas, Democrats offered statements criticizing the Republicans’ intentions. “You will not call a special session for COVID. He will not call a special session for a mass shooting. Nor would he call a special session on Hurricane Harvey. But in order for you to align your partisan political gifts, you will bring (SB 7) back to Austin, “said Congressman Trey Martinez.