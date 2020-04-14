Your browser does not support iframes.

Although Lucerito, the daughter of bright Star and Manuel Mijares, has sought to stay away from the public eye and does not have social networks, there is no lack of someone who reveals what happens in his life and in his day to day, through some videos and various snapshots. Now, some photos were released where for the first time he is seen with some friends and how he has fun.

In the images, some in colors and others in black and white, you can see the girl enjoying herself at different times where she entertains herself with her group of friends. What is a common factor is that in all the postcards she is always very smiling and enjoying herself in style.

One of the posts on the Instagram account, under the name luceritomijaresfan, showed the youngest daughter of the singers with a friend in a snowy place; both are wearing jackets and are hugging each other taking a selfie.

In another publication, Lucerito, 15, is hugged by another young woman; She wore a wine-colored dress, while her companion wore a black dress and white sneakers.

The friends posed at the camera lens with a big smile from ear to ear. It should be noted that Lucerito’s stood out as it is identical to that of his mother, and the curls of his father, the 62-year-old Mexican singer.

On the other hand, in one more photo, the artists’ daughter was portrayed with another person and both join hands to form a heart.

The photographs generated different comments from network users about Lucerito Mijares Hogaza and can be read in the area of ​​the different feed posts. «Beautiful girl, I heard you sing with your daddy and I can tell you that you have a beautiful voice, you definitely inherited it from your parents. I am from the time of your talented mother and I have always loved her voice and songs, “wrote one follower.

Others flatter her smile, her big curly hair, the resemblance to her parents and her vocal talent, which we have already witnessed through her parents’ social profiles.

In early February, Lucero She celebrated that her youngest daughter, Lucerito, completed her first 15 years of life, for which the artist wanted to congratulate her publicly and took the opportunity to share a tender, unpublished photograph with the “light of her life”, where both appear with a smile on the face.

On February 2, the singer turned to her Instagram account to dedicate some moving words to her daughter, who lives in the United States.

“Light of my life; my beautiful Star, today she is turning 15 », began the message of the also actress.

«I feel so proud, full and happy to know that I am the luckiest mother of this wonderful woman in all aspects. I love you with all my being. Thank you for being my daughter. May God bless you always, my precious love! May you be infinitely happy! »Were the moving words that the Mexican shared along with the beautiful postcard.

Although it is not known if the singer traveled to Massachusetts, the place where Lucerito studies, to celebrate her anniversary, the singer decided to share with her followers the black and white photography that moved her fans, due to the fact that her little girl has grown .

Although Lucerito does not live in the same country as her parents, she is especially close to both her mother and father, who do not hesitate to boast of the young woman’s successes whenever they have a chance.

Both Lucero and Mijares have respected their children’s decision not to want to be public figures, the ex-partner has stated this to the media on multiple occasions, so they rarely share photographs in which they appear together and when they do so, cause a stir on social networks.

