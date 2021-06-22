This is how the craziest conspiracy theory of the summer has been forged

Just over a week ago, no one had ever heard of ‘Abandoned’, a small horror game exclusive to Playstation 5 developed by an independent Dutch studio, Blue Box Game Studios. Today, it is the talk of fans and media thanks to a couple of unexpected elements: on the one hand, star designer Hideo Kojima, creator of ‘Metal Gear Solid’ and the recent ‘Death Stranding’; on the other, one of the most beloved horror sagas in the history of video games, and to which Kojima has been linked in the past, ‘Silent Hill’.

Although Blue Box Games has denied the rumor almost since it began to be generated at the end of last week, it has done so vaguely and not very convincing, so it has continued to take shape in one of the coolest digital conspiracy theories of recent times. That started when Blue Box tweeted on June 15 (already deleted, but you can see it at Archive.org)

“Guess the name: Abandoned = (First letter S, Last letter L). Reveal closing in … # PS5 #Exclusive. ”.

Before that, the game had not attracted much attention: on April 7, 2021 ‘Abandoned’ was announced on the Playstation blog with a vague description of what it appeared to be a survival first-person horror movie that would land on Sony’s latest console in Q4 2021, and that it would take advantage of console features such as 3D audio or the new PS5 controllers. The player would play Jason Longfield, a character who appears in a forest without remembering anything. The trailer revealed a few days later did not give many more clues, beyond a plot linked to a mysterious cult.

And then the strange phenomena began: Blue Box announced the launch for the 20th (which has finally been delayed to the next 25th) of a unique app that would render the next game trailer in real time on the Sony console. The app’s description on Twitter (“Experience all the game’s previews and reveals with images rendered in real time by the PS5 hardware using the PS5 Abandoned Realtime Trailers app!”) Didn’t make things too clear, but there were some Savvy gamers to whom this maneuver, more advertising than genuinely innovative, reminded them of a famous Japanese video game designer.

Of course, this would not be enough to link Kojima to the study. But the point is that from the first moment the name of the designer has been put on the table. For starters, we’ve known for a long time that Kojima is working on a new horror game. The hunger from the community is of such caliber that it is no wonder that every new announcement of a misty origin genre game is linked to it.

In this case, Blue Box also does not help much with their denials that Kojima and they are not linked. They have said openly from day one that they posted the tweet that so clearly pointed to ‘Silent Hill’ that they had no “No association with Hideo Kojima nor do we claim to have any association nor was it our intention to claim such a statement”. It wouldn’t be the first time, in any case, that Kojima has hired actors to pose as members of a ghost studio in order to get rid of it before an advertisement. He did it with Metal Gear Solid V, whose 2012 trailer was featured by a fake studio called Moby Dick, run by someone named Joakim Mogren, an anagram of Kojima. And he also did it with his demo ‘PT’, in theory designed by a certain 7780s Studio.

The director of Blue Box, Hasan Kahraman, has also increased the mystery with successive statements: In an interview with Bloomberg again he denied being linked to Kojima or being an actor but the five thousand people who from Reddit continuously release new evidence that ‘Abandoned’ is a new ‘Silent Hill’ do not agree. “No matter how hard I try to disprove it,” says Kahraman, “people don’t buy it. They expect to find something that isn’t there, and it bothers me.” Today he has again denied it on Twitter.

However, the folks on Reddit don’t stop: what if he and Kojima share initials; what if Kahraman in Turkish translates as Hideo (according to Google Translate, there is a clear explanation: both names mean “hero”); that if the Blue Box web page contains almost no information and its Linkedin page does not list the fifty employees it claims to have (and the ones it lists appear to be false profiles); that the studio is based in the Netherlands (Kojima Productions is based in Amsterdam), but they do not have any trademarks in their name; that according to the time of that country all the tweets are made at night, which suggests that they tweet … from Japan

The history of the study, of course, also suggests a kind of phantom construct: Blue Box tried to launch in 2015 a horror game called ‘Rewind’ via Kickstarter. They asked for $ 12,000 and got 207: Kahraman canceled the crowdfunding claiming that they had obtained private financing, although ‘Rewind’ was never heard from again. Blue Box ended up releasing a seemingly horrible game titled ‘The Haunting: Blood Water Curse’, which ended up being pulled from Steam. According to him, the failed Kickstarter attracted Sony’s attention, but … How can a small independent studio come up with a real-time trailer rendering app and promise 4K 60fps graphics?, a lofty ambition even for a large studio?

Of course, if Kahraman is not a secret identity of Kojima, he disguises it very well, since he insists on surrounding the operations of the study with mystery, beyond the coincidences– Refusing to elaborate on the Sony deal, saying the game was financed by private investors, but can’t say who they are. And there is a reason for it, but he cannot tell it. A couple of the names that have emerged from among those who are helping them, Nuare Studio and Dekogon Studios, refuse to comment.

Avalanche of coincidences

Of course, the funniest part of this whole conspiracy is in the multiple coincidences, which range from the ridiculous to the surprising, which are interpreted as clues to Kahraman’s real identity. These are some of the most notorious:

In the cinematic of the next ‘Death Stranding: Director’s Cut’, we see in the backpack of the protagonist a flag of the Netherlands. In the 49th second of the ‘Abandoned’ trailer we can see a graffiti on a wall, ‘Kill the trespasser’. A tree covers the letters T and P.Reference to ‘PT’, the demo of ‘Silent Hills’, installment of the Konami franchise that in the end came to nothing and that fans consider (rightly) one of the scariest video games in history? Blue Box’s Twitter account is @BBGameStudios. BB is the name they receive the haunting babies from ‘Death Stranding’.

On Kahraman’s PSN account, we can see that she has 1239 trophies. But for a long time it was 1238, which linked him to a Japanese ad for ‘Silent Hill 4’, which was titled with the same number

The Black Box Youtube channel, practically abandoned, is illustrated with some hills (= Hills) Blue Box was created on August 12, 2015, just a year after the release of the ‘PT’ demo (Let’s not forget, a Silent Hill game designed by Kojima).

Chance or irrefutable evidence? What is clear is that there is still much to discover: on the 25th the app arrives, and At the Summer Games Fest, Geoff Keighley commented that Kojima would soon announce a new video game. Will we soon clear all the unknowns that surround this game-meme?