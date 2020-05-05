This is the second part of the article “This is how the coup d’etat was forged in Bolivia.” Where it tries to collect in the most objective way possible, the chronology and the facts that have led Bolivia to be under a coup d’état regime.

The first part of the article ended with the obligatory resignation of Evo Morales. Who resigned mainly so that his people, the one he had been fighting for and working for the last thirteen years, would stop being repressed. It did not work. Evo resigned and the opposition continued to repress, continued to soil the figure of Morales and above all, the roots of his own people, the indigenous roots.

>This is how the coup d’etat was forged in Bolivia (I)<<

After the resignation of Evo Morales, the repression situation did not change for the people. All humiliations and assaults were sustained. But something did change, the coup opposition held positions that did not correspond to it. Blibia in hand, each character began to play their part.

On November 10, 2019, the President Evo Morales made the decision to resign. The resignation took place in a horrendous context of brutal repression against the Bolivian people. Both the Police of his country and the Armed Forces shot bullets at the people who were mobilizing. No less expected Evo, who with his measures and with the results obtained, demonstrated that he governed by and for the people. And so it was, he resigned and went into exile in Mexico.

What the audios revealed

After what Evo refusing his position, some audios came to light that showed what many media and political personalities had long denounced, that USA he was behind the coup. 16 audios revealed the details of the conspiracy and participation of United States in the events that occurred in Bolivia. The protagonists of this conspiracy were opposition leaders and the Bolivian military. This showed that what the President Morales had denounced, it was true.

>The participation of the US and Brazil in the coup against Evo Morales is demonstrated<<

The plan was to impose a civil-military government in the event that Evo Morales will win the elections of last October 20. The reasons that would be used for this would be that the new government would adduce electoral fraud. Another step in the plan was to get the country’s armed forces to mutiny against the president. Evo Morales. It also took into account the importance of creating a climate of chaos and social instability, which would facilitate the resignation of the Government.

The resources to forge all this facilitated them USA, using their embassies and the Evangelic church to introduce them into the country. The grant was also promoted by USA. American senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez they would foster change alongside the opposition. Several Bolivian political agents residing in North America, are named on the tapes.

As well as the leaders of the Bolivian opposition: Waldo Albarracín, President of the National Democratic Confederation (CONADE); Jaime Antonio Alarcón Daza, president of the Civic Committee of Peace; Jorge Quiroga, former president of Bolivia; Juan Carlos Rivero; Rolando Villena, former defender of the people and Samuel Doria Medina, from the National Unity Party.

Several actors participated, each with their own contribution, in establishing the coup. Luis Fernando Camacho, the opposition leader, confirmed the existence of an arrest warrant against Evo Morales.

Carlos Mesa, a presidential candidate, led the coup along with Luis Fernando Camacho.

Given all this situation, indigenous sectors and popular movements continued to protest and denounce the actions against Morales. Meanwhile, he kept asking for calm and denouncing the repression to which his people were being subjected. He proposed mediators, called for dialogue, following the recommendation of the OAS called new elections. Everything was rejected by the Bolivian opposition, because they had a plan, some marked steps to reach their goal: to forcefully achieve what they had not achieved at the ballot box.

After the coup d’état was perpetrated, hundreds of people mobilized in El Alto to denounce it. The response they received was to be repressed by the police with rubber pellets, which resulted in several wounded, two seriously. The morning of November 11 Bolivia Dawned devastated, the same Palace near Plaza Murillo had signs of having been attacked with fire. The former president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) was also arrested, Maria Eugenia Shock, who hours earlier had resigned. The excuse they used was that he had participated in the electoral fraud, the one for which they had not shown any evidence.

For and against

Once the coup d’état was consummated, different representatives from different countries began to show their support or disagreement with the coup that on 10 November shook Bolivia. Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Russia They showed their rejection of the coup and their support for Evo and all those affected by the coup. Among the countries that supported the coup – or did not oppose it – are Brazil, United States, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras and Spain.

Those who were behind or in favor of the coup did not take long to legitimize the self-proclaimed representatives, they legitimized the coup.

Several world leaders condemned the coup. Pepe Mujica, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Piedad Córdoba, Bruno Rodríguez, Yeidckol Polevnsky, Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, Bernie Sanders, etc. Worldwide, thousands of samples of solidarity were present in networks. Different personalities and social movements showed their support for Evo.

It was the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico, who announced that he offered asylum to Evo Morales.

Houses of burned officials, Bolivian official headquarters and other countries related to Evo Morales attacked, all these acts led to the resignation of Morales, even if he had tried with all his might to fix the situation in a peaceful and democratic way. But the opposition had a plan, the cogs of which worked without intention to stop. How many dominoes, one after another, all the pieces carefully arranged by the Bolivian opposition fell. A game board financed by USA and prepared for the people to lose.

This is how the coup d’état that Bolivian coup plotters try to deny was forged. Añez, Mesa, Quiroga, Camacho, Longaric, Murillo and his other accomplices desperately seek to make the world believe that there was no coup, because the decisions made by a coup government put in doubt the value of any modification it makes.

Whose last consequence has been known today, Evo Morales he will not stand as a candidate for the next electoral elections. He will be the Campaign Chief of the political party he has represented for so many years. Sad news for many people. But it is not a defeat. Evo is a person who put ideas into practice, ideas will continue to be part of Bolivia. Ideas will continue to be represented.

It’s been a long time since Evo Morales won. His achievements demonstrate this and history will tell it. The economic-social model which coordinates the action of the State and the private, community and cooperative sectors, characterized by boosting the internal market and access to credits and sustained by the industrialization of natural resources, including the lithium, hydrocarbons, and food. The anti-neoliberal program that has made the economy grow an annual average of 5% since 2006. The nationalization of natural resources, which has allowed Bolivia obtain great economic benefits.

>Governing for the people and the nationalization of lithium, the convictions of Evo Morales<<

In 2008 the UN declared Bolivia as an Illiteracy Free Territory. Bolivia led economic growth in South America in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Bolivia It is the country that has the highest Net International Reserves of South America as a percentage of GDP. Between the years 2005 and 2018 in Bolivia 1.8 million people came out of extreme poverty. Has the lowest unemployment rate in South America.

The State annually grants some type of bond or money income to at least 31.1% of the population. There are almost 150,000 public investment projects across the country. 1,061 new health centers were built and basic sanitation coverage reaches 6.8 million people in 2018. The Bolivia Cambia Evo Program Meets: A total of 8,797 works were carried out -education, sports, roads, production, basic sanitation and irrigation-, as well as in social and health infrastructures.

Those have been some of the achievements of Evo and also the reasons why they wanted to remove him from the political scene. Because he governs for and for the people. What prevents the neoliberal claws from kneading the country. Now we will have to wait to see how events unfold. The people have not stopped fighting and resisting. Will it still be Bolivia the proof that without neoliberalism you can?

