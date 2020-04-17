Two weeks ago, Google was ahead of tracking applications in much of the world, presenting more than a hundred reports of influx to different types of businesses, segmented by nations and the regions within each of these.

These reports – here you have those from Spain, Mexico or Argentina, among many others -, which came with a series of graphs with the average falls in each type of premises, are now updated providing in a structured way the most valuable thing behind them: your data.

And is that the new mobility reports During the confinement by the coronavirus, most of the western societies arrive accompanied by the figures behind these graphs, making it easier to compare some countries and regions with others.

As we mentioned then, these reports cross user positioning data that they have the history activated along with four types of generic locations – commercial and leisure locations; food and pharmacy; parks and finally transit stations – with two others specifically defined by users, their workplace and home.

Let’s see how this confinement has occurred, and what are the main trends behind it, who are the countries that have taken it most seriously and many other interesting details about them, until last April 11 which is where the analysis of Google data ends.

Stopping commerce and leisure

Commercial activity, in its broadest form, is represented by this category that encompasses both restaurants, cafes or shopping centers, as well as theme parks and libraries. In this group of locals we see how the first ‘western’ countries were adopting confinement, always after the bad news of the spread of COVID-19.

In this case, a fairly precise reading can be made of the beginning of this progressive quarantine in Italy, starting as late as the last week of February. It would be still more than two weeks until in Spain we would make a similar decision, with a confinement much more widespread and abrupt, approaching the start of confinement at the state level on March 15.

A multitude of countries would soon follow us, seeing how in France only three or four days went by after these steps, which were up to ten in the case of the United Kingdom, after ruling out a risky strategy in search of group immunity. In the In the case of Mexico, this confinement is not yet as strong –As we already highlighted fourteen days ago–, although it has been much more progressive. The United States, for its part, seemed to maintain up to twice the commercial activity of European countries.

Contrast the case of South Korea and Taiwan, two great examples of the early emergence of the coronavirus. In the case of South Korea, we see as if there was a strong impact towards the beginning of March that is already very softened. On the contrary in Taiwan, where initially the response in this regard was limited, but it has been accentuated over the weeks.

Preparation for confinement

A scene that has been repeated since the beginning of the respective stages of confinement in multiple countries is the gathering of essential items and food. Italy, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and of course Spain saw their citizens going to buy en massePerhaps fearing a shortage of products that has not finally occurred. Except in very specific cases such as toilet paper during the first weeks, or the stellar rise of the yeast.

It is again the Asian powers that avoided this extra pressure on the feeding surfaces, not having such a clear confinement but rather a very strict and agile case-drawing policy.

Curiously, and perhaps in response to a more moderate restriction on activity, in Mexico, although we can also see a peak of trips to grocery stores and pharmacies In anticipation of a drastic drop, this is smoother than that of the rest of the countries analyzed.

To the parks: Europe divided

Until the expected vaccine is received, our great tool against SARS-CoV-2 is social distancing. Among the countries that have taken this measure most closely are Spain and Italy. But not all of Europe agrees in this approach.

Other countries choose to maintain mobility that guarantees good physical condition as a support to health, going out to do street sports, always keeping their distance from other citizens and individually. This is reflected in Google data, where we see that the Gallic case shows us a much more present country in the parks.

On the opposite side of confinement we find Germany, which instead of staying at home seems to have thrown itself into the country’s parks. In this case, we get to see figures of up to 70% higher than normal.

Less public transport

One of the great victims of the COVID-19 crisis may end up being public transport. This is already foreseen by multiple cities and governments. Some consider even if this effect can never be diluted. For its part, Spain is considering the bicycle as a possible tool to overcome this crisis.

In the category of transit stations, Google data shows us how, again, Spain, France and Italy show the steepest falls on public transport. We see that, despite not having ceased their commercial activity, the aforementioned effect is seen in Asian countries, which can serve as an indicator for once quarantine ends.

Although South Korea ended up leaving just over 30% of the influx in this type of location –which could be directly related to displacement–, this had been reduced last week to approximately a loss of 15%, much more moderate. For its part, in Taiwan the evolution is the opposite and seems to increase as the weeks go by.

The workplace is empty. Except in Asia

In this case, Google refers to the jobs as we can set them in its Maps application. It will consider a job if we have indicated it in this service. We see how from Europe it seems that we have implemented telework at very high levels, however much lower in the case of Germany, one of the countries that is best controlling the negative effects of this pandemic.

Also surprising is the almost total permanence of Taiwan above the zero line. This could mean that, unlike the rest of the world that is avoiding going to jobs, in the Republic of China they would be doing precisely the opposite in the harshest weeks of the pandemic: Work more.

Home stay, the great common point

Finally, we see that the great common point of all the countries analyzed, regardless of their strategy in the face of the pandemic, is that we precisely spend much more time away from each other and at home. He social distancing it is the key to a reduction in the rate of contagion.

Of course, there are still many differences between regions, leaving Germany at 15% more than stay at home, compared to 20% in the United States or more than 30% in Spain, France and Italy.

In this sense, Mexico is still increasing the measures for the coronavirus, seeing how constantly and week after week its population stays more and more at home.

Cover photo: David Ortiz.