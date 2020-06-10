From Newtral.es we review the affiliation data for May with respect to the previous months and speak with experts to analyze where we are going. Everyone agrees that the type of contract most affected by the coronavirus has been temporary. Regarding age profile, young people take the worst part and a gender gap begins to emerge in the new affiliations.

In addition, there is concern about how long the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) will last, a subsequent adjustment of staff and wages, a poorly understood telework for those who can develop it and the need arises to regulate this remote labor model that until now has hardly been used in Spain.

Fit is primed with storms and youth

Analyzing the affiliation data for the month of May with respect to those for the months of March and April, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, highlighted some of the consequences that the coronavirus crisis has had on the market with which the experts consulted coincide.

The adjustment (for COVID-19) occurs mainly in temporary contracts. Between March 11 and April 30, 672,000 temporary jobs were destroyed and of these only 130,000 have been recovered throughout May and June, according to figures provided by the ministry. In the area of ​​permanent employment, the adjustment has been less intense.

According to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations.

Will the emergence of COVID-19 create more temporary employment seeing the existing uncertainty? Will employment become more precarious? “As long as the uncertainty remains, it will cost more to recover the previous level of employment, but unfortunately, temporary employment is installed in our economy: 90 out of 100 contracts that are signed are temporary and, in addition, 1 out of 4 is less than a week. More precariousness seems to me difficult to assume“Regrets the Professor of Economics at the UPV / EHU and director of the ISEAK Foundation, Sara de la Rica.

Another of the structural problems of our country and that Minister Escrivá defines as “tragedy” is that of youth employment. And in these months of health emergency in Spain the strongest falls in employment have occurred in the youngest, especially among those under the age of 24.

But are you recovering faster in May and June in young employment at least? Well it seems not. “The job that is recovering has a more homogeneous pattern, which confirms that jobs were destroyed at all ages but especially among the youngest and the first to be reincorporated are not being proportionally the youngest,” confirms the minister. .

“Young people in this crisis are suffering a double setback”, in the opinion of Sara de la Rica. “They had enormous difficulties to enter the labor market after the previous crisis, and now that it seemed that things were beginning to be better for them, many of them are again unemployed and with great uncertainties. This is due to the enormous precariousness in which they work and that they monopolize most of the temporary contracts. That is why it is essential to end this situation and opt for more stable contracts from the start, as is the case in neighboring European countries ”.

They recover worse and are less affected by ERTE

From the point of view of gender and reviewing the affiliation data, between March 11 and April 30, 423,000 female and 524,000 male jobs were lost, of which only 46,000 in the case of them were recovered in May and 142,000 in theirs. So male employment is recovering better.

As for the temporary employment regulation files, “the maximum point of workers protected by ERTES, with more than 500,000 companies affected, was on April 30, where it reached 3,387,000 million. However, on June 3, they were at 2,808,000. In other words, 587,000 workers were activated throughout the month of May”, According to Escrivá data.

According to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations.

“ERTES have been a very convenient tool in the face of an economic shock caused by a totally exogenous cause to the economy, such as the pandemic. It is a way of intervening in the labor market so as not to go to the dismissal but these tools are very expensive economically, and therefore it is convenient that they last a short time ”, says Professor of Economics Sara de la Rica, who also highlights that“ the encouraging data May where one in five people affected by ERTE have already gone to work. ”

De la Rica warns that “it is necessary for supply chains to function again so that the supply of goods and services of companies is normalized. And also the demand, both intermediate and final demand, where consumption in fact plays a fundamental role so that ERTEs do not end up in EREs ”.

Some hopeful facts

On June 2, the Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration stressed that «the ten activities with the highest job destruction in March and April had already regained affiliation in the month of May“Including construction, the shoe industry or employment-related activities.

According to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations.

At a press conference to analyze the affiliation data, Minister Escrivá insisted that “From April 30 to June 2, more than 200,000 jobs have been recovered after the 948,000 that were destroyed between March 12 and 31 as a consequence of the containment measures by COVID-19 ”. “The advance of the de-escalation has encouraged the creation of jobs» and the data indicate that, “according to the municipalities they are changing phase, the affiliation growth trend is advancing a few days,” he added.

How do companies see their future?

It is difficult to make future estimates, but since Randstad they have carried out a study that shows the perspective that companies have for the coming months.

The report states that “80% of Spanish businessmen are confident that they will fully recover from the coronavirus crisis before reaching the second half of 2021” and reveals that “Employers will hire an average of 3.3 temporary workers to reactivate their businesses during the recovery after the pandemic”.

“Temporary workers have now been among the most affected, but they will also be the ones who will rejoin the labor market before. Temporality, cost reduction or dismissal facilities are measures that can be negative from the individual point of view of the affected worker, but positive from the aggregate point of view of the labor market, ”says Pau Cortadas, professor of Studies of UOC Economy and Business.

Regarding recovery by sector, Randstad points out that the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries will experience the fastest recovery, “estimating that most companies will reach pre-crisis activity before the first three months of 2021.” And they predict “a full recovery in sectors such as accounting and legal services, insurance, wholesale, logistics, telecommunications, agriculture and livestock, and the chemical and food industries.”

“Construction, retail, automotive, air transport, hospitality, and much of industry the full recovery of most of their companies will be delayed until 2022 ”. 26.6% of those surveyed say that they have already started their activity, while 15.3% do not know when it will normalize, because “it depends on the lifting of restrictions”. 13.4% are confident that they will be able to “raise the blind” normally during June, while 10.6% believe that it will be possible to do so in July and August.

Telework and ERTEs, the “great allies”

Asked in the same Randstad survey on the measures carried out in terms of human resources during this health emergency, employers highlight telework and temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files “as their great allies” and those who will mark their future.

In fact, 50.5% of employers have had to resort to telework and 42.6% to ERTE to make their company’s activity sustainable. Other measures have also been “granting vacations (11.5%), halting hiring processes (11.2%) or recoverable paid leave (9.5%)”.

Looking ahead to the coming months, they highlight that “the most important challenges they have to face are managing ERTE and teleworking to keep the company operating, avoid significant financial losses, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and invest in the health security of its employees. ” And among the fears that companies have would be “national economic uncertainty (63.5%), loss of turnover (43.7%) or economic uncertainty in their activity sector (43.1%)”.

[Trabajadores afectados por ERTE que aún no han cobrado: las cifras que no coinciden]

Along these same lines, José Luis Escrivá, recently pointed out at a meeting of the New Economy Forum, that “The scheme to extend the ERTE beyond June 30” must have «important elements of flexibility, both in the deadlines to maintain exemptions to companies and worker protection measures, as well as in the definition of the sectors “because” “although the restrictions on mobility will largely disappear at the end of this month, there are sectors such as the tourism and transportation that will continue to be affected ”.

The Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) and the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (CEPYME) also support lengthening and making more flexible the temporary employment regulation files. Remember that Government and social agents closed an agreement to extend ERTEs by force majeure until June 30 and negotiate in a tripartite commission how to fit this figure in the coming months depending on the sectors.

Will coronavirus increase pay inequality?

The European Commission (EC) believes that “The crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic may increase wage inequality and impair the protection offered by minimum wages, already insufficient to reach the end of the month in some states”. This is reflected in a second public consultation launched on June 3 by Brussels that proposes to establish “common minimum requirements, whether mandatory with a Community directive; or voluntary, through political recommendations to the States, to ensure a decent minimum wage in all countries ”.

The initiative, already announced in January by the European Commission, does not intend to set an equal minimum wage in all the countries of the Union, but is concerned that in many countries it does not allow the end of the month and proposes to correct the problem by introducing common criteria in all countries through mandatory legislation or non-binding political guidelines. European unions and employers may speak until September 4 to shape the final proposal to be presented by the Community Executive.

The Commission notes that “the crisis could increase the demand for non-standard and precarious workers to reduce costs, which could exacerbate the risk of poverty for these people, who generally already have lower hours and wages than those of permanent employees” and warns that “The crisis has particularly hit low-wage sectors, such as commerce and tourism».

“There is a risk that the adequacy of the minimum wage will deteriorate in some Member States after the COVID-19 crisis. Wage inequalities may increase, as highly skilled workers may be less affected by loss of employment and income than median or low-skilled“Says the Commission document.

‘Pandemic Telecommuting’ Is Not the Best

“We have gone from practically non-existent teleworking, as was the case in Spain, to full-time teleworking. So it is key to understand that this de pandemic telework ’that we have adopted is not a correct form of telework«, Explains Eva Rimbau, professor of Economics and Business Studies at the UOC.

COVID-19 has accelerated everything and currently “in the digital context, demands can become constant, as well as transversal, from different areas of the organization, not in a vertical chain,” says Mar Sabadell, professor at the UOC as well. “We must learn to plan, improve the organization of digital work time and set priorities.”

In addition, “the pressure plays against the worker,” as Sabadell says. “The context, the confinement, the fear of losing a job, extending hours to show our commitment and a culture of on-site presence (ensuring that workers are connected), may not be helping“He warns.

For Pau Cortadas, professor at the UOC, teleworking “should not be caused by shock, but rather through planning with clear objectives such as family reconciliation or increased productivity or, why not say, the reduction in costs associated with the presence “.

“And if we analyze the issue of care, where they are the ones who assume much more responsibility, Now that the possibility of returning to work is open but that the children are at home with nurseries and schools closed, I am sure that the reductions in working hours will be almost exclusively for women (I hope I was wrong). And this, once again, comes from the gender asymmetry that exists in our country in terms of care, ”warns the UPV Professor of Economics, Sara de la Rica.

Regulating telework, the next challenge

“I think that teleworking has been an unprecedented social experiment that we would never have tried in Spain in such a general way had it not been for this pandemic,” says de la Rica. “It undoubtedly throws us teachings like the proof that excessive presence is not necessary, that it can be a good complementary element to face-to-face work, but that it must be regulated so as not to fall into slavery” “A cotton test has been passed, which is that you can telework in certain profiles.”

“This has taught us that many meeting trips are perfectly avoidable. The new technologies allow many meetings to be held electronically and this can be a great advance in terms of saving time, and in terms of reducing travel, which is also very sustainable from the climatic point of view, ”continues this expert.

But… Is the government working on a standard in this regard? You are right. In fact, the Ministry of Labor published on June 6 the public consultation prior to the elaboration of a normative project on the modification and elaboration of the conditions to provide remote employment. This is to seek the opinion of citizens, organizations and associations before the preparation and the deadline ends on June 22.

What will the future of employment be like in the medium term?

For Fernando Luengo, economist and retired professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, “the future will be bleak.” “When the ERTEs are over, there will surely be an adjustment of the workforce and also of wages”. Furthermore, this expert recalls the situation we had in Spain months ago “of millions of unpaid overtime and overexploitation in some companies.”

“That is precisely why the regulation of teleworking should be one of the essential legs for the next job. It is necessary to avoid that with this pretext we go one step further in the labor jungle law », adds Luengo.

For the UPV Professor of Economics Sara de la Rica “this pandemic will accelerate the technological changes that were already planned. Spain must take advantage of this moment to bet on a transformation in which two elements prevail ”.

“First of all, we must bet on technological change, generalizing automation to the entire productive fabric, but always putting people in companies and their adaptation to changes at the center. That is to say, bet on R + D + A, where A is the necessary investment in adaptation to people. This element cannot be left out of the technological innovation equation ”, he explains.

“And in second place, take advantage of the opportunity for Spain to participate in European Reconstruction projects, allying with the green economy, which will undoubtedly generate many jobs derived both from new uses of energy and from the expansion of the circular economy. There will be very important sources of financing for this transformation and we cannot let the opportunity pass, “concludes this expert.

Sources:

Ministry of Labor and Social Economy Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations Open University of Catalonia (UOC) Sara de la Rica, Professor of Economics at UPV / EHU and director of the ISEAK Foundation Fernando Luengo Escalonilla, economist at the Complutense University of Madrid European Commission Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CEPYME) Randstad