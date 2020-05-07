A state-of-the-art phone, basic filming guidelines and a history of confinement due to the coronavirus. These are the elements with which five Spanish filmmakers have filmed a series for HBO Spain from their homes, which will be released in late May. The quarantine for the pandemic is already part of the fiction scripts around the world. Some have used it to create a series focused on seclusion, others have put it into their plots as best they can, and others have used it as an excuse to bring together the cast of a successful series years after it ended.

The release of countless fictions has been postponed. Many weekly series around the world have had to stop production without certainty when they will be able to return to the grid. Even so, chains, producers and platforms continue to devise a way to not stop the roll or take advantage of the situation. This was done by Televisión Española with the comedy Diarios de la cuarentena, by Álvaro Fernández Armero and David Marqués, which premiered a month ago and tries to accompany viewers in their homes with humor.

“Spain as a whole is telling stories, whether in [la red social de vídeos] TikTok, singing, making cooking videos, whatever, ”Clara Nieto, director of Warner Bros. ITVP Spain’s Fiction Business and producer of En casa, a series from HBO Spain that seeks to give confinement positivity, will count with five independent stories, filmed by Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen (who will also act alongside Marta Nieto), Paula Ortiz, Carlos Marqués-Marcet and Elena Martín. “In our case, the fundamental element is the idea that they are authors, with a serious background and career. There is an element that has to do with immediacy, but there is a deep authorial view that will always be interesting. Try to generate a concept that, when we look at it in a few months, a year, or several, serves as a time capsule, “explains Nieto. Each episode of the series, which is already in the post-production process, has been produced in an express time of seven weeks.

In the United States, some productions have already echoed the situation in their plots or are preparing to do so. The open network CBS broadcast last Monday a chapter of its fiction of lawyers All Rise in which all its protagonists interacted from their homes electronically using tools such as FaceTime and Zoom. The scriptwriters devised an episode, which closed the season, in which the main judge proposed a virtual trial trial with her collaborators in case of a judicial jam due to confinement due to the coronavirus. Thus, it became the first series of American prime time to adapt current events to fiction.

This episode was shot entirely remotely on each actor’s computer or iphone. In addition to acting, they also had to handle everything from lighting to set design, props, wardrobe, and more! #AllRise pic.twitter.com/GRefeHbgAx – All Rise (@AllRiseCBS) May 5, 2020

On Netflix they prepare an anthological series, with different stories, about current times. The creative team for the series Orange is the New Black has been in charge of Social Distance. Directors, producers and performers will do everything from their homes. “The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but not every individual story is the same. Through a wide spectrum of stories and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture an instant in time. And we hope the series will help people feel closer to each other, “the producers said in a statement.

In the UK this Thursday premieres on the ITV Isolation Stories network, a compendium of four emotional 15-minute shorts coordinated by Jeff Pope, a veteran producer and screenwriter, and which The Guardian newspaper has described as “the first television gem in the crown of the Covid era. ” Pope explained yesterday in an interview in The Hollywood Reporter that everything was organized in just 30 days through videoconferences and that the interpreters have received advice on makeup, clothing and lighting.

Confinement has also been used to get casts from old series and movies to meet on video conference to talk to each other and offer their fans a few minutes of escape with their favorite fictions. It has happened with the Goonies team, Steven Spielberg included or The Prince of Bel-Air, with Will Smith. But who has best taken advantage of the situation has been the US network NBC, which recorded a special episode of the comedy Parks and Recreation, whose broadcast ended in 2015 after seven seasons. The episode, recorded with the phones of each interpreter, offered an acid view of social distancing and of how each character has spent these days in confinement. Far from that sitcoms need to have many characters together in a space too small for the times.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe