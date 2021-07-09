This is how the contract of Mercedes and Hamilton was signed

07/09/2021 at 11:07 CEST

Toto wolff has explained the details of the new contract signed by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes and how they reached an agreement so quickly after the ‘soap opera’ of the previous one, sealed in February of this year after long months of negotiations and much speculation that even pointed to the withdrawal of the seven-time champion.

According to the team boss, that contract laid the foundations for the current one and hence it has now cost much less to convince the British driver to continue for two more years, until 2023, with the star brand.

“We printed the contract last night, and we signed it. And then we said we would announce it on Saturday morning,” he explained. Wolff during the Austrian GP. “For a while we were quite clear about the most important pillars of the contract. It is a very close championship, which requires all concentration. And that is why the announcement came so quickly.”

“We had just negotiated yesterday like who it says, in winter. And we already discussed all the important points, so it was basically copy / paste what was agreed in February, extend the deadline to two years, decide the details of how we want to continue our joint foundation And that was practically it, “he said.

“It was clear to us during the winter that we did not want to delay the next negotiations for so long. Lewis knows very well the state of the team, what we are doing for this year’s championship and the developments for next year. And It was important to commit to the next two years, in the first course and the second of the new rules. It’s good for both parties. He knows the team from the inside out, and we know that his experience, his speed and his motivation are the right ones, and so it was clear that he would continue, “he adds. Wolff.

“There was no difficult decision around money or duration, it was more about what are the joint activities that we want to implement and continue with our basic work, and sculpt it in the right way, “he concluded.

Also Hamilton has talked about his new contract: “It was all much smoother than in December and January. There were many things during Christmas and New Years, it was a stressful period. And obviously we did everything for Zoom, which is not always the most productive when You have those kinds of conversations, I think this time it was much, much easier. Toto and I spent much more time together, face to face. The previous contract, the one in January and February, was meant to be a two-year contract. And I asked for it to be a one-year contract, because I knew that obviously we had been through a pandemic and there were many changes around the world. And also, I was not sure if it would continue or not. But the beginning of the year has been the most pleasant , I have enjoyed the roller coaster that we are having. I think the best thing was to be able to do this before the summer break. So now we can focus on being the best team that we can be. “

“Toto was fantastic in the negotiations. Ola Kallenius and the Daimler board were incredibly supportive. We continue to grow in our relationship and in the way we communicate, and making sure that we are together. It is a great commitment on their part. and I believe that it is a great commitment on my part to remain united with Mercedes, knowing the things that we will face in the future, and the changes and improvements that we can make “, he underlines Hamilton.

“At the end of last year … It was a long, long, long ride, and I think it’s always a good time to try to reflect and see, what comes next? I woke up thinking about racing so I wanted to keep racing. And now we are having this close battle (with Verstappen) that has brought me closer to the team, brought me closer to the engineers. It makes me go deeper, and I love that. I suppose that has revitalized the love I have for this sport and love for what I do, “admits the seven-time champion.