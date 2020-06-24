Understanding consumer behavior can be considered a key task in profitable business development, although when you start there is ideally all the research behind getting results and reaching the right people, not many businesses may have seen the consumer as they would experience changes in their consumption habits due to the arrival of a pandemic that would lead them to isolate themselves in their homes. Given this, understanding the changes that people present is undoubtedly important for any business, therefore, this time we highlight some changes that Mexican consumers have experienced.

According to a Facebook study developed by Bridge Research, these are the most interesting changes that consumer behavior in Mexico has registered as a result of the isolation measures implemented to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak:

As a first point, it stands out that 90 percent of the participants in the study report having decreased or completely stopped shopping, however, 22 percent are purchasing products through apps or websites of supermarket chains, while a 13 percent make purchases online through their smartphone at least once a week.

In relation to the above, the topic of the economy stands out, 60 percent of the participants consider that the economy will take between 6 months and more than a year to recover, so new customs have emerged that are revealing the opportunities that exist for companies or consumers.

It is particularly a new profile of consumption habits that has identified the research developed for Facebook. According to the information, based on the isolation measures, it has been identified that 39 percent of consumers have increased the time they spend searching for products online, while 35 percent have increased the purchase time through Internet.

Among the new key trends to consider, it is worth noting that more than half of consumers in Mexico are satisfied with online purchases, particularly 56 percent who declare that they agree with the ease of purchasing supplies, that is, food, beverages and cleaning products, while another 52 percent say they are satisfied with the ease of purchasing various products.

Among the most important details also highlight what are the main factors for the decision to purchase products via the internet, these are:

Quality (29 percent)

Price (22 percent)

Delivery time (21 percent)

Delivery cost (16 percent)

Attending them will be crucial for businesses to achieve competitive advantages for their businesses. However, it is also necessary to consider the aspects that cause the greatest disappointment for consumers who shop online. In this regard, it is highlighted that these are:

Shipping cost (30 percent)

Delivery time (20 percent)

In the field of delivery apps, this study on consumer habits has identified that platforms such as Facebook are great allies. 22 percent declare using them to search for information to make purchasing decisions, 22 percent to share promotions and offers and 20 percent do so to place orders. With this, 60 percent of consumers are satisfied with food and grocery delivery services. Any business that bets on home delivery of food must consider these aspects.

According to the source, the identified changes can be understood as the first indicators that consumers will take in the months to come while the problem of the pandemic is not resolved, the businesses that manage to understand these changes in consumption habits will be undoubtedly the most benefited, something that certainly cannot be overlooked considering that current state in which the different businesses are.

