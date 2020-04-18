The late Diva de la Banda had a long-running fight with the singer. How was it? Here we tell you

Jenni Rivera He was always characterized by saying things as they are and having no pain in defending himself when the situation called for it. This was made clear when he had a media conflict Mariana Seoane. And they both gave a lot to talk about in their time. But what was the origin of everything? Here we tell you the beginning and the end.

Both of their careers started at almost the same time, so as usual the show business they tried to antagonize them. Many told Seoane that Jenni would never “be a good girl”, referring to Seoane’s hit single, however Mariana was not paying attention.

However, everything got complicated when Jenni was invited to a program and they asked her who she would rather collaborate with; If with Graciela Beltrán or with Seoane. With his characteristic tone, he did not hesitate to reply that with Beltrán considered that Mariana had reached the medium by pure “levers”.

The comment evidently upset Seoane, who did not hesitate to respond in a controversial way. Mariana was invited to the program The fat and the skinny where they tried to confront them, however, after cutting Jenni’s intervention and mocking her on national television. the conflict rose to another level.

From that, the problem between the two grew more and more until they finally met at a grupero festival, that day they could talk about what happened and they became good friends. Mariana remembers that she was even invited to the jenni wedding.

This is how the conflict of the singers began and ended, such It seems that everything originated from the desire of the media to confront them. Fortunately, Seoane was able to clear everything up with the Band Diva before she left.

