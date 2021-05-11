This is how the concert where Luis Miguel sang with Frank Sinatra was in real life

At the gala he sang ‘Come Fly With Me’ for Sinatra and the moment will always be one of the most special for the singer of ‘Ayer’. Other artists who performed that night were Bruce Sprinsteen, Bob Dylan, Tony Bennett, Ray Charles among other big names. As in the Luis Miguel video, due to Frank’s age, the artists sang in front of a prerecorded video of the performer.

But the grand finale of the concert was they all sang together ‘New York, New York’, and Frank Sinatra took the stage to accompany them.

When they recorded the duet of Sinatra and Luis Miguel for Duets II, the Mexican singer did not have the opportunity to meet him in person. But a year later this gala was full circle, because the Sun was able to sing, once again, for his great idol.