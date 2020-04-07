Just like Dana White had promised, tonight the complete billboard of the UFC 249, and everything points to it being one of the best of the year.

In the stellar PPV Tony Ferguson He will contest his second interim 155-pound belt when facing No. 4 in the ranking, Justin Gaethje.

The co-star is about a rematch between the former 115-pound champions, Jessica Andrade Y Rose Namajunas.

As part of the new additions is that of Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Marlon Vera vs. Ray borg, who makes his 135-pound debut, and Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price.

Alexander Hernández, who had a fight against Islam Makhechev scheduled, now faces Omar Morales from Caracas.

Although the order of the fights is not known at the moment, the most likely is that Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik is in charge of April the Main Card, while Ronaldo ‘Jacaré’ Souza Y Uriah Hall the Preliminaries would close.

The order I raise below is just a guess. A pretty likely one, by the way, since it’s based on the order the UFC provides in the tweet above.

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – Interim 155-pound beltJessica Andrade vs. Rose NamajunasGreg hardy vs. Yorgan de CastroVicente Luque vs. Niko PriceJeremy Stephens vs. Calvin KattarFrancis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Preliminary

Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah HallAlexander Hernández vs. Omar MoralesMarlon Vera vs. Ray borgMichael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Preliminaries (UFC Fight Pass)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah MoraesRyan Spann vs Sam Alvey