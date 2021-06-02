this is how the compact hybrid is renewed

The compact Toyota Corolla is renewed in 2021 with the new GR Sport version for the familiar Touring Sports and the entire range exempt from the payment of Registration Tax.

2021 Toyota Corolla

The range of the compact Toyota Corolla in Spain presents as main novelty a series of adjustments and changes that allow all versions of this model to offer a CO2 emission level of 120 g / m or less, which enables all variants that are marketed of this vehicle in our country become exempt from payment of Registration Tax. This fact allows the Toyota model to be the only car in segment C to offer a full range that is not taxed by this tax in Spain.

Another important novelty in the commercial offer of this vehicle compact C-segment with hybrid technology and DGT ECO label is the incorporation of the sports version GR Sport associated with the Corolla Touring Sports family body.

Like the 5-door Corolla Electric Hybrid version with GR Sport trim, in the case of its family variant, various elements of design, such as GR logos located on the boot lid or on the backs of the seats, its exclusive 18 ”alloy wheels and its two-tone bodywork in Manhattan Gray, Ascari Gray, Orion Blue, Pearl White or Emotion Red (always combinable with the black roof), the honeycomb grill, the wheels, the black trims in the lower area of ​​the doors or the rear diffuser of the bumper also in black. Inside, specifically designed heated sports seats are also striking.

Toyota Corolla GR Sport 2021

The new variant GR Sport associated with the body Corolla Touring Sports Wagon is only available with the 180H 184hp hybrid engine.

Changes to the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Advance

The trim level Advance associated with the Touring Sports family version introduces a series of changes to your equipment. As standard, it now offers Multi-LED headlights, partial leather upholstery, sport front seats with electric lumbar support (driver), wireless smartphone charger, intelligent parking system (S-IPA), automatic gate with electric opening and closing and hands-free function, Blind Spot Detector (BSM), Rear Traffic Alert (RCTA) and JBL® premium audio system with 8 speakers, among other elements -, with the only change of the alloy wheels, which go from being from 18 ” to 17 ”.

The The renewed Corolla Electric Hybrid 5-door 2021 is already on sale in Spain with prices starting at € 21,350 or from € 160 / month financing with the special Toyota Easy program. On the other hand, the familiar Corolla Touring Sports Electric Hybrid is on sale from € 23,350 or from just € 175 per month also with Toyota Easy financing. In the case of the new GR Sport version of the Touring Sports, the price in our market starts at € 27,950 (or from € 220 per month / € 27,350 if financed with Toyota Easy.