This is how the Community restrictions are on the second weekend without alarm status

Citizens are facing their second weekend without a state of alarm in the next few hours, in which thousands of displacements are expected due to the eased restrictions with the advancement of vaccination and the decline in coronavirus infections.

These are the current measures by autonomous communities:

Andalusia

In Andalusia there are no restrictions or curfew, but the perimeter closure and non-essential activity in La Campana (Seville) and Castro del Río (Córdoba), by exceeding 1,000 accumulated incidence cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the hospitality industry, you can stay open until midnightIn general, a capacity of 75% is allowed indoors, with six people at each table, and 100% outdoors with a maximum of eight people. Trade capacity is 75%.

Aragon

In Aragon there is no curfew but yes perimeter closures in the Health areas of Gallur, Alagón, Ejea de los Caballeros (all of them in Zaragoza) and Jaca (Huesca).

The capacity allowed in the trade It depends on the alert level: in confined counties and provinces, with level 3, it is 30% in the interior (75% abroad), and in Teruel, with level 2, it is 50% with a maximum of 6 people per table, 10 on the terraces.

The hospitality closes at 8:00 p.m. in confined localities and regions; in Zaragoza and Huesca at 11:00 p.m., and in Teruel at 00:00.

Asturias

In asturias there is no perimeter closure or curfew. The hospitality establishments open until 01:00 with a maximum of six people per table. It cannot be consumed as a bar. The capacity in the shops is 70%.

Balearics

The Balearic Islands do not have an exterior perimeter fence, but keep curfew, between midnight and 06.00 hours. Antigen testing is required for travelers from communities with a cumulative incidence greater than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The social gatherings They are limited to 6 people indoors and 8 outdoors. The bars, restaurants and cafes can open their terraces until 11 pm (11.30 pm in Formentera), with a maximum of four people per table; in Mallorca and Ibiza, six in Menorca and eight in Formentera.

In the Interior spaces 50% occupancy is allowed in Menorca and Formentera, as in the premises of Mallorca and Ibiza that do not have a terrace.

The capacity in the trade it is 100% and can be open until 10 pm.

Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community there is no perimeter closure, although keep curfew between midnight and 06.00 hours. Meetings are limited to 10 people both in public spaces and in homes.

The capacity in the trade, which can close at 00:30, an hour later than the previous week, it is 75% and in the hotel industry, which closes at 11:30 pm, 50% indoors and 100% outdoors. It is forbidden to consume in bars and to smoke.

Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands there is no perimeter closure or curfew, although other control measures depending on the level of alert, on which the number of people in social gatherings and in shops depend.

The capacity for retail businesses it is 50%, on alert 1; 33% on alert 2 and 3 and 25% on alert 4. In shopping centers, it is 33% on alerts 1, 2, 3 and 25% on alert 4.

In the hospitality industry, which closes at 00.00, customers are only authorized inside bars and restaurants at alert levels 1, with a maximum capacity of 75%, and 2, with 50%.

Cantabria

Since the state of alarm ended, mobility in Cantabria is total, there is no hourly limitation, and the capacity is set according to the “Covid traffic light” in each of the 102 municipalities of the community.

The hospitality can close at 01.00, although they cannot accept clients after midnight. The interior of the hospitality is open.

Castile and Leon

In Castilla y León no curfew or perimeter lockdown. Nor limit of people in family and social gatherings.

The hospitality industry can close at 01.00 on the terraces and at 00.00 hours inside the establishments. They cannot admit new clients after 00:00 and 23:00, respectively.

The capacity in shops is 50% and it is maintained in a third in the shopping centers and establishments that integrate them.

Castilla la Mancha

In Castilla-La Mancha there is no perimeter closure or curfew. The hospitality establishments can remain open until 01.00 a.m., with a maximum of 10 people per table. A capacity of 100% is allowed on the terraces and 75% inside.

The capacity in shops it is 100% and in shopping centers and markets it is 75%.

Catalonia

In Catalonia there is no perimeter closure or curfew and social gatherings are limited to six people both indoors and outdoors. The capacity in the trade is 30%, as in the bars and restaurants that can be open from 07:30 to 23:00.

However, these measures will soften from next Monday and bars and restaurants will be able to extend their closing hours for one more hour, so that they will be able to serve from 06:00 to midnight and will allow meetings of up to 10 people.

Estremadura

In Extremadura there is no perimeter closure or curfew. The closure of the hotel and catering establishments is maintained at 01.00 hours at night.

Stores cannot exceed 75% of the allowed capacity and in the hospitality industry, 50% indoors and 85% outdoors, with a maximum of six people in both cases.

Galicia

In Galicia there is no perimeter closure, except in the Lobios Town Hall which is located in the maximum alert level, and there is no curfew.

They have expanded the hours of taperías and taperías, as well as other hospitality establishments that give dinners, until 1 in the morning.

The Rioja

In La Rioja there is no perimeter closure or restrictions on night mobility. From today on extend the hospitality hours by one hour, which can open until 1:00 a.m., with a capacity that goes from 50% to 75% indoors.

In this community the recommendation of six people per table and the two meters away. Consumption in the bar is still prohibited, just as nightlife continues to be closed.

Madrid’s community

In the Community of Madrid there is no curfew or perimeter closure, but there is strut confinements in certain basic health areas with a high incidence of coronavirus, which will rise as of Monday.

Like last week, the hospitality industry can open until 00.00 (It does not admit customers an hour before) and the capacity is limited to 50% inside, with 4 people per table, and 75% outside, where up to six people can meet. It is not allowed to consume in bars.

Murcia

In the Region of Murcia there are no perimeter closuresIt is only applied in those municipalities that exceed 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. There is a limitation of night mobility from midnight to 6 a.m., in non-essential activities.

Social gatherings are limited to one maximum of six people.

Navarre

Navarra does not have a perimeter fence or a curfew. From this Friday, the limitation of eight people in meetings it becomes only a recommendation in this community.

The capacity inside the hotel industry is 30%, as a general criterion, and the 100% on the terraces; 60% in retail trade and 40% in large stores.

Basque Country

In Euskadi there are no perimeter closures or curfew. The capacity in the trade is maintained, which for establishments of more than 150 square meters it is 40% and 60% up to 150 m2.

In the hospitality industry, you should close at 22.00, the indoor capacity is 50%. It is still forbidden to consume at the bar or standing and at each table a maximum of four people.

Ceuta

The Autonomous City of Ceuta has no perimeter closure or night curfew. In the hospitality industry, which closes at 00.00, the capacity is 30% indoors, with tables for a maximum of six people, and 75% on terraces and consumption is not allowed at the bar.

I know lift the smoking ban if the distance is not respected, although it recommends that it not be done.

Melilla

In Melilla they have eased restrictions as the epidemiological situation has improved in recent days: the hotel business can open between 06:00 and 00:00.

The capacity is one third of what is allowed in the license of the premises and 100% abroad.