This is how the collaboration between The Killers and Bruce Springsteen is heard – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Bruce Springsteen has joined The Killers for the first time to cover their “favorite” song by the Las Vegas band, “A Dustland Fairytale”, simply renamed “Dustland” after this collaboration that is now available on digital platforms.

As reported by Brandon Flowers on his social networks, it all started in February 2020 with a message received on his mobile from a non-memorized number: “I’m watching (the festival of) Glastonbury. They’ve become a spectacularly hellish live band, bro! I love the gold suit! We have to do ‘Dustland’ one day. “

The vocalist and composer of The Killers managed to confirm the identity of the author of the message through Evan, son of Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, who is joined by a great friendship that has now also extended to his father and has materialized with this collaboration.

Originally included on The Killers ‘album “Day & Age” (2008), “A Dustland Fairytale” was written in the middle of the battle against cancer by Flowers’ mother, who passed away at 64 years of age.

“It was an attempt to understand my father better (…). To cry for my mother. To acknowledge their sacrifices and maybe even take a glimpse of how strong love must be to stay in this world. It was my therapy. It was cathartic, “said the vocalist.

“Bruce has written a lot about people like my parents and has found a lot of beauty in the hopes and dreams of invisible people. Their struggles, and their losses ”, the musician highlighted in his messages, in which he thanks the Boss for“ having opened this door ”.