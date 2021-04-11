this is how the CNMV wants to control bitcoin advertising

Related news

The legal vacuum that until now reigned in the world of cryptocurrencies it begins to fill up. The Spanish Government has entrusted the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to watch out for advertising for bitcoin and its younger ‘sisters’ And, although everything is up in the air for now, the institution has already hinted at what tools it intends to have for this task.

The institution that monitors the proper functioning of the Spanish markets is open for suggestions until next Friday, April 16. However, through the document that has been submitted to prior public consultation, the regulations already in force on the matter and some interventions by senior officials of the agency, it has been known that among the arsenal they hope to manage is the Power to impose fines, establish prior censorship of campaigns and set mandatory alerts.

Until now, the only regulatory environment on cryptocurrencies that Spain had faced was that of the taxation. The Government’s need to nurture the country’s public coffers in this time of crisis led it to propose a much more burdensome regulation than others already in force in various European markets. However, nothing had been noted around the relationship between the platforms for the sale of these assets and their potential users.

Mass campaigns, in focus

Now, the CNMV is in charge of regulating its advertising through a circular. However, even before releasing a draft, the supervisor He has wanted to give clues as to where he wants the shots to go and collect the sentiment of the actors involved through a prior public consultation that includes six direct questions for which it awaits answers. Another thing is that you then pay attention or not, since it is not binding.

The document states that the primary objective is “to establish the tools and procedures that will be used to effectively supervise the advertising activity of crypto assets.” In this chapter, a special mention is made of those campaigns that should be subjected to “Prior administrative authorization”.

The institution chaired by Rodrigo Buenaventura advocates that this kind of prior censorship is only applicable in “those massive campaigns targeting the general public that are carried out through communication means, physical supports or certain virtual means ”. An alternative route that is being considered is “the establishment of a prior communication regime” that allows greater control and management.

Here we glimpse what could have been the spark that a few weeks ago ignited the urgency to attack this regulatory front in Spain. It would not be about anything other than a campaign deployed by a cryptocurrency platform with registered office in Elche which seeks to attract customers with the claim of a welcome subscription through posters on urban advertising supports in the main Spanish cities, with a special focus on Madrid.

NFTs will be left out

With this differentiation of control between more segmented campaigns and those aimed at a more massive public, the CNMV argues that it would gain in “efficiency and agility” in the fulfillment of the new supervision tasks that it will foreseeably launch in just a few months. And in this same line of focusing on those formulas that can reach a more inexperienced or less financially literate audience, there is more.

The body already points to the possibility of exempt from your vigilance “Certain professional activities” such as white papers, analysis, professional investment recommendations and offers directed only to professional investors. Same for digital currencies that “are exclusively a means of payment” and for non-fungible tokens, better known by the English acronym NFT how popular they have become in the realm of digital art.

CFD-style alerts

In any case, it is already anticipated that the objective will be that advertising always be “Clear, balanced, impartial and not misleading”, with special focus on everything that has to do with returns – especially if historical returns are mentioned – and investment costs. Depending on the organism’s judgment in these aspects, it wants to reserve the right to “require the cessation or rectification of the advertising activity”.

Likewise, it points towards the predictable “mandatory introduction of hazard warnings of investment in crypto assets “. A measure that aims to materialize as short mandatory alerts in all advertising media and more extensively in other documentation formats. Something that is already being applied in some complex investment products, such as contracts for difference (CFD).

Fines and time limits

But not only that, but depending on the infractions detected, the door remains open to “the sanctioning action when it is necessary ”. Once again, although a novelty in the field of investment in crypto assets, nothing new in the industry, since this is already the case when incorrect promotion or marketing is detected of other investment products or assets.

Since breaking these rules would be considered a serious offense, equivalent fines could be established even the largest of these figures: triple the gross profit obtained thanks to advertising, 2% of the own resources of the offending entity, 2% of the total funds used for the infringement or up to 300,000 euros.

In order to be able to carry out these tasks with precision, the CNMV already contemplates that cryptocurrency platforms be obliged to have “information and documentation of ongoing advertising campaigns and those carried out in the last year”. Some measures that, if they go ahead, would be somewhat more lax than those recently approved for other companies in the industry such as fund managers.

Although the letters are still on the table and it is hoped that once the draft circular is drawn up a new deadline for public consultation may be opened, the institution already foresees the execution deadlines that it should not exceed in the case of having to take action. “They are not expected to be longer than three days”, says the document, although it already opens the door to variations “depending on the content or the advertising piece in question.”