Disney + is broadcasting the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars, which until a few months ago was considered the missing link in the mythical Star Wars animation series has finally reached the Disney streaming platform to tell us the end of the adventures of Ahsoka Tano during the Clone Wars. But another of the tasks of this final season was to link with Star Wars episode III: Revenge of the Sith. We must not forget that the mission of The Clone Wars series is to fill the gap between episodes 2 and 3 of the Skywalker Saga.

In Spain we have several chapters behind the United States in The Clone Wars. The North American country is already watching the final chapters of the series, where connections to Star Wars episode III.

In the last chapter issued, Bo Katan and Ahsoka Tano prepare to perform the Siege of Mandalore and expel Darth maul of the planet. For this they require the help of the Republic and the Jedi order, who “kindly” yield to the 501st Legion Rex Commanded.

However, just before the meeting is finished with the preparations, Anakin and Obi-Wan they are called to Coruscant. A Separatist fleet has invaded the capital planet of the Republic and has kidnapped the Chancellor Palpatine. The two Jedi Knights come to the rescue without hesitation as Ahsoka and the others launch into the Siege of Mandalore. It is worth noting the musical chords of John Williams that will inevitably transport us to the beginning of Revenge of the Sith.

The following chapters will continue to make references to the events of Star Wars episode 3, such as the Order 66.

