This is how the classification for the top scorer in the Eurocup goes

06/14/2021 at 10:59 PM CEST

In the absence of the end of the first day of the group stage, we already have two clear leaders in the classification for the top scorer in this European Championship. One was already in all the pools and possibly one of those who fight to the end to win the Golden Boot, but the other one is one of the surprises of this start of the tournament.

We talk about Lukaku on the one hand, that he scored a double against Russia, and Schick, who after scoring one of the goals of the championship, has also seen goal twice.

Behind, lurking, at the moment are all the other players who have managed to score for their national teams. There is still much to dispute, but some of them have already released their locker and shown your cover letter.

Top scorers:

Romelu lukaku – (Belgium) 2 goals Patrik schick – (Czech Republic) 2 goals Ciro Immobile – (Italy) 1 goal Lorenzo Insigne – (Italy) 1 goal Thomas meunier – (Belgium) 1 goal Wout weghorst – (Netherlands) 1 goal Georgino Wijnaldum – (Netherlands) 1 goal Denzel Dumfries – (Netherlands) 1 goal Raheem Sterling – (England) 1 goal Breel Plunger – (Switzerland) 1 goal Marko arnautovic – (Austria) 1 goal Stefan lainer – (Austria) 1 goal Michael Gregoritsch – (Austria) 1 goal Roman yaremchuk – (Ukraine) 1 goal Andriy Yarmolenko – (Ukraine) 1 goal Goran pandev – (North Macedonia) 1 goal Karol Linetty – (Poland) 1 goal Milan skriniar – (Slovakia) 1 goal Kieffer moore – (Wales) 1 goal Pohjanpalo – (Finland) 1 goal