This is how the classic theme of the new 2021 movie sounds

The movie of Mortal Kombat 1995 holds a very special place in the memory of many who grew up in the nineties. If you ask someone who saw it, the first thing they will probably answer is «MORTAL KOMBAAAAAAAT«. The scream is allusion to Techno Syndrome, the theme of Mortal Kombat: The Album created by The Immortals in 1994.

With the new Mortal Kombat movie on the horizon, composer Benjamin Wallfisch released a version of Techno Syndrome adapted to 2021. The new song maintains the essence of the original, although it loses much of its grace since does not include the iconic scream at the beginning.

The announcer’s voice mentions the classic fighters and the occasional line from the original game. In general the new version of Techno Syndrome it seems taken from Ibiza and not inside a cellar in Belgium where techno / industrial is danced, which is logical.

The original version of Techno Syndrome is part of the compilation Mortal Kombat: The Album and currently has more than 4 million plays on Spotify. To that we must add the tens of millions on YouTube thanks to videos that were published over the last 15 years.

The idea of ​​rescuing Techno Syndrome for the Mortal Kombat remake is remarkable. Benjamin Wallfisch, composer of Blade Runner 2049, Shazam! and the remake of It, he worked on the soundtrack before being hired by the studio.

The director of ‘Mortal Kombat’ will rescue classic elements and music is one of them

In an interview with Collider, Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid comments on his first encounter with Wallfisch. The filmmaker explains that the main characteristic of the project is respect for fans, characters and the canon of the game.

McQuoid explained that to the composer and the two hit it off almost immediately. The funny thing is that the director did not have to convince the Wallfisch, since he was already prepared with a clue for the film.

Wallfisch came in knowing that, and then we started talking about respect for the fans and the material. And he said, ‘Do you think there is something we can do with different music? And I said, ‘Well yeah, I think about this whole process, what we’re doing here is we’re taking material that’s well known, we’re moving it and we’re elevating it. […] Then he said, ‘Well, I think it will work, and I’ve made a demo track. Do you want to hear it? ‘»

Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23, 2021. The Warner Bros. movie centers on Cole Young, an MMA fighter with a hidden bloodline that Shang Tsung plans to eliminate. Cole is chased by Sub-Zero, so he asks Sonya Blade and Jax for help.

In less than you think, the characters meet Raiden and the rest of the fighters to start a battle with Outworld. The screenwriter, Greg Russo, stated a few months ago that the film it will be for adults and will have fatalities, while its director promised fights never before seen in a feature film.

