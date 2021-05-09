This is how the Chinese rocket was seen from Rome moments before falling to Earth

The reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket They have generated excitement around the world in the face of speculation about whether their return to Earth could cause damage. Finally, part of the rocket disintegrated colliding with the atmosphere and his remains fell into the Indian Ocean. Many astronomy fans from all over the planet were aware of the passage of the rocket, which could be seen across the sky of Rome, as captured by the Italian astrophysicist Gianluca Masi in a photograph.

Masi, who manages the Virtual Telescope project of the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy, was able to shooting with a DSLR camera the rocket trail over Rome.

As he explains in a statement, “the image comes from the combination of ten 8-second frames, taken consecutively “.

In addition, photography allows you to clearly distinguish the planet Jupiter, the brightest object that appears at the top of the image.

The rocket trail can be seen on the right side of the image. “The luminosity of the body varied rapidly, I could easily see it blinking with my own eye“, assures the author of the photograph.

As Masi explains, the rocket “moved from top right to bottom“in the direction of the Indian Ocean, near the Maldives islands, where their remains ended up.

The image of the Chinese rocket was taken from Rome, where Masi lives. “Unfortunately, in Ceccano -100 km south- the sky was cloudy and we could not photograph with our telescope nor share the passage of the rocket live “, concluded the astrophysicist.