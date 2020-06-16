Chili’s has announced what the interior of its restaurants will look like, at least in the United States, but it hints at the change we will see in Mexico.

Restaurant chains have had to bear the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consumption effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a guideline of great commercial value.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant industry was measured by Open Table in a devastating forecast, showing the contraction of diners.

According to the forecast, the annual contraction of diners who made use of a seat in a restaurant was more than 76 percent worldwide until June 8.

This has obviously been a consequence of the restrictions that have been imposed on these commercial premises at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc for the sake of containing its contagion.

The new aspect of the Chili’s

Like many restaurant chains in the country and worldwide, the casual dining category was one of the most affected and in the new normal that is being experienced, where it is about reactivating the economy with the risk of contagion by COVID-19, chains like Chili’s have attracted attention for the appearance that their restaurants will have in this new stage.

CNBC figures warn that the Chili’s business has reopened by almost 82 percent, but what is striking about this reopening are the measures they have taken to face the contingency caused by COVID-19.

To mark the distance between diners, certain tables are being marked with a huge x using tape, to indicate that they cannot sit in these places.

The figures that have been projected on Chili’s sales have shown a recovery for the restaurant chain, so in the week that ended on April 29 this figure had registered a 42 percent drop, while for the week that ended on June 3, the contraction in sales was 18 percent, that is, the recovery is evident.

Lobby seats in restaurants have been marked with huge Xs, to prevent diners from sitting on them, so to wait for a table they must wait in their cars or outside the restaurant, waiting for the host of the Chili’s to leave. Contact them, to inform them that your table is waiting. Another measure that Chili’s has implemented in the tables marked with X, is that to further discourage diners from sitting on them, it has turned them into disinfection stations.

These measures are changing eating habits away from home and are forcing consumers and service providers to adopt more stringent cleaning measures, especially at a time when containing the COVID-19 pandemic depends on it.

In order to face this contingency, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found to be relevant when adapting to this new normality, where the consumer agrees to assume these new habits , to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants in the new normal

Restaurants are one of the many industries that have been affected by the pandemic and cOVID-19, since it closed down its physical points of sale and forced many of these businesses to become distribution centers, in order to meet demand of products as they did with orders made by phone or with the intervention of applications.

Given these measures, one aspect that attracts attention is how brands have sought to adopt this market and the opportunity they have found to be able to perform better work practices, thereby achieving new consumption patterns.

