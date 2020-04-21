Outriders has drawn attention for its concept and for being one of the first confirmed games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Square Enix and People Can Fly are gradually releasing more details of its title and we recently saw videos focused on its characters.

In case you don’t remember, Outriders is a new IP that will take you to a corrupt world due to the Anomaly, a mysterious substance that induced a group of survivors in a cryogenic dream of which you will be part.

Contact with this substance gave them some special abilities that they can use to face various dangers. Thus, there will be various types of characters with unique abilities.

That’s how deadly Outriders characters will be

Like other games in the genre, there will be character classes. The latest videos in the title focus on the Trickster and the Devastator. The first of them can explore his enemies thanks to his Temporal Slice ability.

Also, you can use a kind of shock wave that will be ideal to start melee combat. To make matters worse, his Slow Trap ability will slow enemies to plan a fight strategy or flee if necessary.

On the other hand, the Devastator will be able to impale its rivals, since it will be able to manipulate the terrain at will. Below I leave you the videos that the companies shared:

As a Trickster, use your Temporal Slice to cut through all adversaries you encounter with explosive, X-ray results. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/dhRMs0wkHn – Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2020

Jump-slam into battle by activating your melee attack whilst sprinting. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/rsJz0zJaJ9 – Outriders (@Outriders) April 10, 2020

As a Trickster, you can use your Slow Trap ability in a number of ways, such as slowing down enemies to avoid being swarmed! #Outriders pic.twitter.com/oqZE4TD1F3 – Outriders (@Outriders) April 17, 2020

As a Devastator, impale your enemies by conjuring stone spikes from the ground itself. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/4tmLSwfM7s – Outriders (@Outriders) April 16, 2020

We remind you that Outriders will not only be a next generation game, it will be one of the first intergenerational releases. This means that it will also be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In addition, it will have a PC version.

In case you missed it: this will be the incredible world of Outriders

Outriders is coming to these systems this year, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Want to know more about it? Then visit this page.

