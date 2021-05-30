This is how the Champions League record remains after Chelsea’s victory

On May 19, 2012, Didier Drogba fulfilled the great dream of Roman Abramovich in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena. Chelsea won the first Champions League in their history after a fantastic performance by the Ivorian forward, who tied the game in extra time and later scored the decisive penalty. Nine years later, the London club has once again reached the top of European football by adding the second Champions League in its 116 years of existence.

The team of Thomas tuchel He got it after being superior for the 90 minutes to Guardiola’s Manchester City, who did not feel comfortable at any time on the pitch of the Estadio do Dragao. The goal of Kai havertz in minute 42 it was enough to take the grand final of the Champions League and culminate a fantastic European blues competition, which only yielded two goals since the round of 16 of the maximum international competition between clubs.

WE’VE DONE IT !!!!!!! # ChelseaChampions #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/7VZ4RP8Kh6 – Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2021

In this way, Chelsea already have two Champions League and they hunt the Juventus of Turin, Benfica, Nottingham forest Y Port in the winners of the European title. At the top continues the Real Madrid, with 13 Champions League, followed by the Milan (7), the Bayern and the Liverpool (6), the Barcelona (5), the Ajax (4), the Inter de Milan and the Manchester United (3) and a long list of clubs that have done it once: Celtic, Hamburg, Steaua from Bucharest, Olympique de Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Y Red Star, in addition to the five teams mentioned above with two Champions to their credit.

One more year, the Manchester City will not appear among the winning teams of the Champions League. The club run by Pep Guardiola It reached the final for the first time in its history, but could not lift the title after being overtaken by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, which is already, together with Nottingham Forest, the British team with the most Champions League. Roman Abramóvich’s dream has once again been fulfilled with the achievement of the second Orejona of Londoners.