The normalization of influx for vehicles in Spain will start from May 4 and will be carried out gradually in 4 phases

Good news has come for the inhabitants of Spain, as it has already begun to decrease confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic that affects the whole world. Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister, announced the first measures to begin with the normalization of transit of cars in the region, however, he left some clear points regarding the use of private individuals.

According to the website El Confidencial, four gradual phases established by the Government will be implemented, each lasting two weeks, on condition that the health objectives are met.

. Phase 0 (From May 4 to 11)

Phase 0 will start on May 4 throughout the national territory, except in the island territories, which will directly start with Phase 1. During this phase, the car may be used individually for essential activities that were already authorized and, In addition, to go to a restaurant to collect ordered food, as well as to go to commercial premises where assistance has been requested by appointment.

. Phase 1 (From May 12 to 25)

In this phase there will be greater flexibility in the number of people who board the car. From May 12 to 25, the car can be used with the people with whom it lives. A family of four members, for example, will be able to travel in the same vehicle to carry out the activities authorized at that stage, which allows a first social contact with family and friends in small groups for non-vulnerable people or those with previous pathologies.

. Phase 2 (From June 26 to 8)

During this stage, meetings with larger groups and trips to second residences will be allowed, however, its entry into force will depend on the epidemiological evolution of each area. If all goes well, in that period you will only be allowed to go to that second home if it is within the same province. So, for example, a person residing in Madrid will still not be able to travel to their Alicante apartment.

. New normality (phase 4)

During the last stage, precautions will still be taken, because unless it is for justified reasons, it will only be possible to travel to different provinces when the new normal is reached, which is achieved by passing Phase 3 (from June 22). Displacement will only be allowed between those territories that have passed this last stage, since the de-escalation will be asymmetric.

The recovery of normality will be gradual and not all areas will run at the same speed, so all activity allowed in each of the stages must be carried out in conditions of safety, self-protection and social distancing.

Even when authorization is granted to live with other people, the President advises to continue using the face masks outside the home, especially in those places where the recommended distance between people cannot be guaranteed, such as public transport.

