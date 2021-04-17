This is how the car was left where Alfredo Olivas’s brother was going | Instagram

As you will recall, on the morning of this Saturday, April 17, brother of the Mexican musician was riddled in the city Zapopan, Jalisco, when he was in the company of his family and that is how the car was left where they were.

During the noon of this Saturday, April 17, the brother of the group singer Alfredo Olivas, was assassinated in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco.

Irving Olivas, brother of the Mexican singer, was using his Cadillac Escalade truck when ab @ laz0s were attacked while driving through Periférico, in Zapopan.

At the scene, Irving Olivas and his wife were killed, as well as their two-year-old son, while their other 4-year-old daughter, as well as her nanny, were unharmed.

It was shortly before 12:00 hours, when the Zapopan Police Station was notified of a vacant vehicle in Periférico and England, in San Juan de Ocotán.

Minutes later, they located the Escalade hit against a retaining wall in Periférico and on May 5, in the area of ​​Puertas las Lomas.

The uniformed men saw the black truck, model 2021, and outside a woman, between 40 and 45 years old, with a two-year-old child in her arms.

The little boy was already dead because of the injuries he received and the woman said she was his nanny.

Inside the Escalade, the driver, Olivas, and his partner who was co-pilot lost their lives, the baby who lost his life was put into an ambulance, while a 4-year-old girl and the nanny were taken to a hospital to review them.

According to what the expert report of the police that attended the event indicates, this is what happened during that moment:

The vehicle was manned by five people. Medical services corroborate the death of a male, a female; both adults as well as a 1 year 8 month old male due to projectile impacts from a firearm on his body economy and care is given to a female of legal age who said she was the domestic worker (bruises in her economy bodily)”.

“And to another minor (4 years old) who resulted in an injury to the ring finger of one of his hands, both were injured by the impact of the truck. According to the injured, moments before they had been circulating in Peripheral going from South to North and at the height of San Juan de Ocotán, they were detoned (they were not aware of the perpetrators) causing them to lose control and hit the retaining wall of the subway that is located at the aforementioned crossing. “

Waiting for them to provide us with general information and kinship because the injured woman is altered and does not provide further information at the moment.

On the other hand, after the as3s1nat0 was confirmed, the singer, Alfredo Olivas, became a trend in the different social networks, since some wondered what his songs are and what genre he specializes in.

José Alfredo Olivas Rojas, the singer’s full name, was born in Ciudad Obregón, Sinaloa, the 26-year-old singer has managed to shine in the Mexican regional genre with songs like “El Paciente”, “En definitive” and “Antecedents de culpa” .

It was in February 2015, while making a presentation, when the singer suffered an attack after three men stopped against the stage; the singer managed to survive, however, two of his escorts lost.

It is worth mentioning that the events occurred at a concert in Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua; The events left three people detained and apparently the attack was motivated by an attack of jealousy by one of the assistants, who exploded after Alfredo Olivas approached his partner.