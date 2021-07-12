This is how the car of the future is drawn

If we look around we will see how the electric car seems that, suddenly, it has mastered everything. Television commercials that used to talk about diesel are now dominated by electric cars. They even star in the most sought-after spaces, such as breaks from Euro football matches.

The maelstrom that the electric car has unleashed seems that, for now, it is not serving as a catalyst for sales in Spain. But, in any case, the evidence shows us that electrification, and technologies such as artificial intelligence, have come to completely transform the car, as we knew it to date.

However, How is the car of the future drawn?

Electrification, artificial intelligence and the autonomous car will completely transform the appearance of the car

Norbert Weber (Audi Head of Interior Design), Marc Lichte (Audi Head of Design), Philip Römers (Audi Head of Exterior Design, from left to right

This is how Audi draws the car of the future

Audi presented us these days how its design departments, spread over Ingolstadt, Beijing and Malibu, employ 450 designers of 25 nationalities, to design the car of the future. Marc Lichte, Head of Design at Audi, said that “for a designer, there has never been a moment as exciting as this.”

Understanding design as one of the most passionate aspects of the car, it can be difficult for us to find so many doses of optimism, in a moment that seems, at least delicate, for the passionate car, for the private car in its entirety, destined more to be a household appliance, an effective instrument to take us from point A to point B, than an object of desire.

Fortunately, reality seems to take away our reason and give it to Lichte. Either because of what the Audi e-tron GT has transmitted to us during our tests, or because of the panorama that is also being drawn outside the brand with the four rings. See the return of the Renault 5 as an electric car.

Marc Lichte, Audi head of design, says that “for a designer, there has never been a moment as exciting as this”

The clay that until now was used to model, by hand, by hand, the exterior and interior design of a car.

Electrification is an opportunity

The Audi design team understands electrification as an opportunity. Until now, the technical requirements of a car were quite different. Under the hood, you had to reserve enough space for an internal combustion engine and then design a comfortable and spacious cabin for the occupants after this.

The electric car only requires placing the motors on the axles and reserving space, which is not little, for the battery packs, Although it is true because of the usual position of these, in the base of the car, their influence on the design requirements, and therefore on the final design, is minimal.

Now, is it not less true that those technical requirements were also part of the car’s charm? Knowing that a huge hood was not such because of a designer’s whim, but because of the need to mount an engine with many cylinders.

Electrification will lead us to see cars with shorter overhangs, better use of interior space and a long wheelbase

Aerial view of the Audi grandsphere concept prototype.

How the car of the future is designed

But the great challenge for a car manufacturer like Audi, in these times, involves anticipate the trends that will prevail in the luxury car in the future. Hence, the advancement of technology, and the needs imposed by the market, have led to a complete revision of the design practices of the past.

A car design studio, until now, could sometimes look a lot like a craftsman’s workshop. While it is true that digital design tools have been around for a long time in the industry, the use of clay models, to scale, and to life size, was the natural intermediate step before building a prototype.

But Audi design teams have already abandoned clay models entirelyLetting digital design and virtual reality tools serve for the designer to outline the aesthetics of a car and contemplate its creation in real time, with a vision very close to the final result.

From almost artisan car design, using clay models, to fully digital design and virtual reality tools

Detail of the interior of the Audi grandsphere concept.

The interior of our cars will change completely

But where everything will really change will undoubtedly be on the inside. Audi assures that the philosophy of the automobile has changed. If until now a car was designed from the outside, to the inside, now cars will be designed from the inside, out. What Audi really says is that, by dispensing with certain design requirements, the new generation of cars will have more spacious and flexible cabins and create a comfortable and spacious cabin will take precedence.

Without internal combustion engines, or transmissions, and even thinking about cars that will not even require a steering wheel, thinking about autonomous cars, much larger rooms can be designed, in cars with increasingly greater axle distances, and very short overhangs .

And we will see the ultimate expression of this Audi design philosophy very soon.

We will see more spacious rooms focused on the experience of traveling in a car without a driver

Image of the interior of the Audi grandsphere concept.

Audi has anticipated us the first of a new line of electric prototypes. This summer, at the Pebble Beach Contest of Elegance, the Audi Sphere line of concept cars will be unveiled. The prototype Audi Grand Sphere It will show us how, by taking this philosophy of great battle, short overhangs to the extreme, and prioritizing the design of the cabin, cars with an attractive design can be achieved, but above all a very spacious cabin.

The Audi Grand Sphere will arrive accompanied by two other prototypes, the Audi Sky Sphere, and a Audi Urban Sphere which, according to the brand with the four rings, will take this design philosophy to a more compact and urban product.