This is how the car insurance landscape in Colombia changed due to the pandemic

The pandemic changed everything, even the business of vehicle insurance in Colombia, which had to adapt to new market conditions, which not only represented a great change in the purchase and sale of all risk and voluntary insurance, but also some Benefits for buyers as the signatures they had to modify the offer and the form in which the policies. And all these changes remain in effect, for now. Panorama.

We spoke with Martin Alvemo, CEO of the digital platform for the sale of vehicle insurance, SeguroCanguro.com, which brings together in one place more than 50 insurances from 12 renowned insurers in the country on the main changes in this business.

1. How did the car insurance landscape change in Colombia after the pandemic?

At the beginning of the pandemic, cancellation of policies increased a lot and the accident rate decreased a lot. As a consequence of this the Financial Superintendency issued circular 021 that indicated that the insurers had to compensate the owners for the national quarantine time, which they did in different ways, mainly they chose two paths: they returned the premium or extended the term.

Other events also affected, such as the drop in sales of new vehicles that also had a great impact since it is a very important sales channel and also, since many large companies began to work remotely, or made large cuts, group insurance businesses for vehicles were severely affected.

And last and foremost, in the face of the crisis, consumers became more price sensitive and many decided to seek cheaper insurance.

All-risk or voluntary car insurance, that’s how they changed due to the pandemic

Digitization in the insurance business was reinforced

To respond to this chaos, the main insurance companies had to adapt to the new landscape and strengthened their channels for buying and selling digital insurance. In the case of our platform, the number of transactions grew by 30 percent in 2020 and for this year it is expected to increase even more, to 60%.

Companies also improved and made purchasing processes easier, which lowered underwriting and policy costs. For example, the fdigital forms and virtual inspections They not only guaranteed social distancing, but also streamlined and reduced the costs of this process.

In addition, the use of ‘machine learning ‘ which is an artificial intelligence technology that is used to optimize the product recommendation, according to the client’s profile, and thus increase the probability of finding the right insurance for each need. This tool also served to improve fraud detection mechanisms that, in particular, left 2020 as the worst year in this area in a long time.

Accidents went down but did not reach zero

Was there any news for the lesser use of the cars?

The companies also had to resort to the design of new insurance with a greater variety of coverage in order to be able to accommodate the different economic situations of vehicle owners. Thus was launched as a novelty the Insurance for use.

These are insurances in which the buyer is charged for the use he gives his vehicle and that, unlike the traditional one, is renew month by month. This makes a charge depending on the real time in which the vehicle is in motion, which allows many people to save money.

They immediately became an excellent option for people who wanted complete coverage at a lower price.

What insurers currently have the car insurance payment method?

The insurers that currently have this modality are in alphabetical order La Previsora, SBS, Seguros Bolívar, Sura and Zurich. They all have slightly different modalities and measure usage in different ways. There are even those who use GPS, applications and other electronic tools to keep track of driving habits and the number of kilometers traveled and collect premiums accordingly.

Accident

What is the policy collection rate by users and what are the reasons between total loss, theft, accident, etc?

According to Martín Alvemo, an average driver in Colombia uses assistance such as a tow truck, chosen driver, workshop car, among others, every 9 months. You are also involved in an accident where there is a partial damage loss and the vehicle can be repaired, every 10 to 15 years. If we estimate that each person on average drives vehicles for 40 years, only one in three people will be in an accident so serious that the vehicle is completely damaged, unfortunately these accidents can be so serious that they can change the trajectory of life completely. this person. The probability that next year you will have a total loss due to theft where the vehicle cannot be recovered is only one in 500 and it is estimated that a large part of these are actually fraudulent.

Fake IPS claim to charge Fosyga fictitious traffic accidents

Previsora ​​Seguros created the MIA policy

Along the same lines, we spoke with La Previsora ​​about a new policy that the company also structured for the new use of the car in the framework of the global pandemic and so that an assistance plan could be chosen according to each need and frequency of driving.

How does the MIA modular policy work?

The MIA policy stands for Intelligent Car Mobility and is a modular insurance that adapts the assistance plans according to the need of the insured from a coverage in civil liability from $ 600, $ 1,200, $ 2,400 or $ 3,000 million, with different travel assistance plans such as premium, preferential, classic or without assistance for those who will never leave a short trip with their vehicle, coverage of total losses due to damage or theft at 100% or 90%.

This product does not have requirements for kilometers traveled and has a lower cost although it does not contemplate partial losses, as it is focused on people who make few trips.

All accidents can be avoided

What are the costs of each of these policies?

The minimum premium for this insurance is from 640,000 pesos (before VAT), and its cost can be between 27% and up to 47% less than what a full coverage assistance plan can cost.

MIA assistance plans

This company has four plans: Premium, Preferential, Classic and without assistance and its benefits are a low-cost Extra-contractual civil liability, which can be chosen according to the need and with different prices, low-cost assistance, additional coverage can be accessed at any time and has payment alternatives in 3 installments at 30, 60 and 90 days.

All accidents can be avoided

Why is it good to have an All Risk or Voluntary Insurance?

Every vehicle, regardless of its value or age, has the risk of causing damage to third parties that can affect the assets of those who caused the accidents and there is confusion among some drivers that the SOAT serves this purpose, which is not true. , since this last insurance only serves to attend medical emergencies in the case of injured or fatal victims in accidents.